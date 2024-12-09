Ryan Kreifels’s New Book “Maize” is a Compelling Thriller That Centers Around a Small Town Gripped with Fear After a Gruesome Murder Shocks Their Community
Omaha, NE, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ryan Kreifels, a loving father of two who currently resides in Omaha, Nebraska, where he works full-time as a grocery store director, has completed his most recent book “Maize”: a riveting mystery that follows the investigation into a horrific murder that has forever changed the lives of a rural community, and the dark mysterious secrets that are at the center of it all.
“‘Maize’ is a dark tale about gruesome murders and the urgency to find the cause,” writes Kreifels. “In rural Ryne County, a tourist attraction is the site of a grizzly killing. Residents start to suspect each other, while the local county sheriff and his deputy look for answers. After a second victim is found, they begin to suspect that something sinister is underneath the corn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ryan Kreifels’s book will draw in readers as the terrifying secrets surrounding the titular maize come to light, leading to a stunning conclusion that’s sure to shock and delight fans of horror and mystery. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Maize” weaves an unforgettable web of secrets and lies that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Maize” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Maize’ is a dark tale about gruesome murders and the urgency to find the cause,” writes Kreifels. “In rural Ryne County, a tourist attraction is the site of a grizzly killing. Residents start to suspect each other, while the local county sheriff and his deputy look for answers. After a second victim is found, they begin to suspect that something sinister is underneath the corn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ryan Kreifels’s book will draw in readers as the terrifying secrets surrounding the titular maize come to light, leading to a stunning conclusion that’s sure to shock and delight fans of horror and mystery. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Maize” weaves an unforgettable web of secrets and lies that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Maize” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories