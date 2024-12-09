Terrence Young-Turner’s New Book “Just US: Our Adventure” is a Celebration of Friendship and Chosen Family That Follows the Adventures of a Group of Outcast Animals
Dallas, TX, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Terrence Young-Turner, a native of Charleston, South Carolina who has had a lifelong dream of writing children’s books, has completed his most recent book “Just US: Our Adventure”: a charming and adorable tale that highlights the power of friendship as a group of misfit animals join together to create their own family.
In “Just US: Our Adventure,” readers are introduced to Mr. Alligator, who is disheartened when all the other animals run away from him. After meeting a blue turtle, a crab missing one leg, and a snake who isn’t as scary as other snakes, the four new friends discover they have all been bullied by others for what makes them different and join together to create a family through their shared adventures.
“Most of us have something that happens as kids, whether that be different than other kids,” writes Terrence. “Someone may say something mean and hurt your feelings, but I wrote this for those kids to realize as long as you have that person or persons that will have your back, you will always be able to survive”
Published by Fulton Books, Terrence Young-Turner’s book is an engaging tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover the true meaning of friendship and family in the face of adversity. With vibrant artwork to help bring Terrence’s tale to life, “Just US: Our Adventure” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Just US: Our Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
