Author Scotty Bare’s New Book “Bare in Mind: A Collection of Poetry” is a Riveting Series That Captures Life’s Humor, Heartache, and Everything in Between
Recent release “Bare in Mind: A Collection of Poetry” from Covenant Books author Scotty Bare is a compelling series of poems inviting readers to laugh, cry, and contemplate the world around them. Ranging from poignant reflections on love and loss to uproarious anecdotes of everyday struggles, Bare’s poetry promises to resonate deeply with the human experience.
Wilkesboro, NC, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scotty Bare, who currently serves as a deacon and choir director of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he enjoys worshiping his Heavenly Father alongside his family, has completed his new book, “Bare in Mind: A Collection of Poetry”: a delightful collection of poetry brimming with wit, warmth, and wisdom, that perfectly captures the myriad emotions and experiences that define one’s life.
A North Carolina native, author Scotty Bare was taught the value of faith in God along with a great importance of love and dedication to family. Although facing times of adversity, as so many in this mountain community, he learned the enduring significance of laughter. He currently resides in the foothills of North Carolina, where he met his lovely wife, Rosanna, and is the loving father to two vivacious, kind-hearted young sons. His desire in writing is that each reader’s mind would be inspired when contemplating each joy and struggle life produces.
“Just exactly what is on your mind?” writes Scotty. “Could it be thoughts of eternity or maybe every hustle and bustle life throws your way? How about the burdens laid upon an acquaintance or dear family member? Even the humorous tales of life could be entwined within your mind! Whatever the thoughts, you’ll be able to relate while enjoying this adventurous, yet sincere, collection of poetry … where you’ll laugh, cry while reflecting on the ups and downs of this roller-coaster life we ride!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Scotty Bare’s new book explores themes of love and heartbreak to resilience and hope, all woven together with Bare's signature blend of sincerity and insight. Through his keen observations and lyrical prose, Bare invites us to embrace the full spectrum of human emotion, encouraging us to find beauty and meaning in even the most ordinary of moments.
Readers can purchase “Bare in Mind: A Collection of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
