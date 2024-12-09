Author Scotty Bare’s New Book “Bare in Mind: A Collection of Poetry” is a Riveting Series That Captures Life’s Humor, Heartache, and Everything in Between

Recent release “Bare in Mind: A Collection of Poetry” from Covenant Books author Scotty Bare is a compelling series of poems inviting readers to laugh, cry, and contemplate the world around them. Ranging from poignant reflections on love and loss to uproarious anecdotes of everyday struggles, Bare’s poetry promises to resonate deeply with the human experience.