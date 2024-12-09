Author M. L. Bailey’s New Book “I Am Pada” is a Captivating Tale That Chronicles a Young Pup’s Fight for Survival and Search for a Home Despite His Traumatic Past
Recent release “I Am Pada” from Covenant Books author M. L. Bailey is a riveting and emotional story follows a young puppy named Pada, who finds himself fighting for survival in the wilderness. When all seems lost, Pada believes he has found a new home, challenging everything he believed about the world and placing him on a path towards redemption.
Gauley Bridge, WV, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M. L. Bailey, a new children’s book author who lives in West Virginia among the steep terrain of the Appalachian Mountains with her husband and two daughters, whom she homeschools, has completed her new book, “I Am Pada”: a thrilling tale that follows Pada, a young pup forced to survive alone in a harsh world. Despite the struggles he faces, Pada finds salvation in the care of a mysterious figure, and helps the young pup face his past.
“It was bitterly cold the night it happened,” writes Bailey. “The water she plunged him into was colder, but the coldest thing that night, Pada knew, was her heart. Forced to fend for himself and nothing more than a pup, Pada must try to survive. When he finds himself locked up all seems lost, that is until Father shows up. Will the cage or Pada’s past be too much for Father to handle?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. L. Bailey’s new book is a powerful story of survival and the importance of never giving up hope, no matter how difficult things may seem. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “I Am Pada” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to reflect on the transformative power of compassion and second chances.
Readers can purchase “I Am Pada” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
