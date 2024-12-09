Author Karl Brauneis’s New Book “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It” Explores How the Blackwater Fire of 1937 Led to Lasting Changes in the Firefighting World

Recent release “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It: How Firefighters Turned Tragedy into New Beginnings” from Covenant Books author Karl Brauneis takes readers on a harrowing journey into one of the most devastating forest fires in American history and the lasting change this disaster had on the way firefighters operate.