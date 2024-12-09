Author Karl Brauneis’s New Book “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It” Explores How the Blackwater Fire of 1937 Led to Lasting Changes in the Firefighting World
Recent release “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It: How Firefighters Turned Tragedy into New Beginnings” from Covenant Books author Karl Brauneis takes readers on a harrowing journey into one of the most devastating forest fires in American history and the lasting change this disaster had on the way firefighters operate.
Lander, WY, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karl Brauneis, the 2004 recipient of the Paul Gleason National Fire Line Leadership Award, has completed his new book, “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It: How Firefighters Turned Tragedy into New Beginnings”: a comprehensive dive into the Blackwater Fire of 1937 in Wyoming that would forever alter the landscape of forest firefighting.
Author Karl Brauneis graduated in forestry and range management from Colorado State University, where he also ran for the Rams in cross country and track. He served in the US Forest Service as a timber cruiser, hotshot, smokejumper, incident commander, burn boss, Wyoming state fire trainer, Fremont County rural firefighter and forester for forty-four years in his conservation calling. Karl and his wife, Marilyn, have been blessed with three children and nine grandchildren, and currently reside in Lander, Wyoming.
“At 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 1937, the Blackwater Fire ‘blew up’ west of Cody, Wyoming, on the Shoshone National Forest,” shares Brauneis. “Fifteen firefighters perish in the conflagration and more than forty are injured. Travel back in time to the horse and mule days of a frontier state and engage a forest fire in the rugged Absaroka Mountains. Gain the upper hand then see it all go so terribly wrong in a matter of seconds.
“How do we as individuals and organizations respond to disaster when tragedy strikes? Do we investigate to study and draw conclusions? Do we analyze the situation and file a report to be forgotten? Is that enough? Or do we say, ‘No! There has to be more.’ There must be a new beginning. The fallen cry out for it.
“Soon, young men will parachute from airplanes to hang up in trees and attack forest fires before they become the next tragedy. They will call themselves smokejumpers, and they will be the first to get there, and they will carry the Blackwater with them in the ‘crack of silk’ as they jump the big sky over our western forests.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karl Brauneis’s new book not only honors the fallen heroes of the Blackwater Fire, but also explores the resilience and innovation that was born from that day of tragedy and loss. Drawing upon the author’s own years of service as a forest firefighter, “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It” reveals how tragedy can spur profound change, and how individuals and organizations can turn their deepest losses into the seeds for future growth.
Readers can purchase “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It: How Firefighters Turned Tragedy into New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Karl Brauneis graduated in forestry and range management from Colorado State University, where he also ran for the Rams in cross country and track. He served in the US Forest Service as a timber cruiser, hotshot, smokejumper, incident commander, burn boss, Wyoming state fire trainer, Fremont County rural firefighter and forester for forty-four years in his conservation calling. Karl and his wife, Marilyn, have been blessed with three children and nine grandchildren, and currently reside in Lander, Wyoming.
“At 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 1937, the Blackwater Fire ‘blew up’ west of Cody, Wyoming, on the Shoshone National Forest,” shares Brauneis. “Fifteen firefighters perish in the conflagration and more than forty are injured. Travel back in time to the horse and mule days of a frontier state and engage a forest fire in the rugged Absaroka Mountains. Gain the upper hand then see it all go so terribly wrong in a matter of seconds.
“How do we as individuals and organizations respond to disaster when tragedy strikes? Do we investigate to study and draw conclusions? Do we analyze the situation and file a report to be forgotten? Is that enough? Or do we say, ‘No! There has to be more.’ There must be a new beginning. The fallen cry out for it.
“Soon, young men will parachute from airplanes to hang up in trees and attack forest fires before they become the next tragedy. They will call themselves smokejumpers, and they will be the first to get there, and they will carry the Blackwater with them in the ‘crack of silk’ as they jump the big sky over our western forests.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karl Brauneis’s new book not only honors the fallen heroes of the Blackwater Fire, but also explores the resilience and innovation that was born from that day of tragedy and loss. Drawing upon the author’s own years of service as a forest firefighter, “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It” reveals how tragedy can spur profound change, and how individuals and organizations can turn their deepest losses into the seeds for future growth.
Readers can purchase “The Blackwater Fire and the Men Who Fought It: How Firefighters Turned Tragedy into New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories