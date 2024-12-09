Author Edward Nurge’s New Book “Broken to Redeemed Manhood Restored: Emotional and Relational Healing” Offers Help for Those Struggling with Pain, Fear, and Shame
Recent release “Broken to Redeemed Manhood Restored: Emotional and Relational Healing” from Covenant Books author Edward Nurge offers men a candid exploration of healing from emotional pain, fear, and struggles with relationships. Through poetry and reflection, Nurge delves into a variety of topics designed to offer hope for those on the journey to healing.
Twin Falls, ID, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Nurge, who graduated from Sonoma State University and currently resides in Idaho, where he is an active member of his local church, has completed his new book, “Broken to Redeemed Manhood Restored: Emotional and Relational Healing”: a thought-provoking read that tackles the complex emotional and relational struggles that many men face, offering a much-needed voice of encouragement for those wrestling with pain, shame, and fear.
Nurge writes, “‘Broken to Redeemed Manhood, Restored’ is meant for anyone who’s asked questions like, how do I deal with my emotions or relationships in healthy ways? Okay, I know I’m not in the best place because of fear, pain, or shame, but how do I move forward? Why does my past keep holding me back? What’s the benefit of counseling or support groups? Are they enough? I’m ready to give up on church (or a relationship with Mom or Dad or a friend); what can I do?
“Nothing is held back in poetry as I wrestle with God, with my feelings and thoughts, and with my desires to heal and become whole. It includes insights from other authors, too, in living as a single adult, along with the difference between facade and persona. It should be encouraging for anyone who is healing or knows someone who is healing from life’s setbacks.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edward Nurge’s new book is filled with relatable anecdotes, practical advice, and poetic reflections that speak to the heart of anyone who has ever felt broken or stuck, offering guidance on how to move forward on their path to healing.
Readers can purchase “Broken to Redeemed Manhood Restored: Emotional and Relational Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
