Author Edward Nurge’s New Book “Broken to Redeemed Manhood Restored: Emotional and Relational Healing” Offers Help for Those Struggling with Pain, Fear, and Shame

Recent release “Broken to Redeemed Manhood Restored: Emotional and Relational Healing” from Covenant Books author Edward Nurge offers men a candid exploration of healing from emotional pain, fear, and struggles with relationships. Through poetry and reflection, Nurge delves into a variety of topics designed to offer hope for those on the journey to healing.