Author Edward Nurge’s New Book “Growing Up Twice: God's Faithfulness to His Reluctant Man” Details the Author’s Journey of Healing, Growth, and Discovering God’s Love

Recent release “Growing Up Twice: God's Faithfulness to His Reluctant Man” from Covenant Books author Edward Nurge is a poignant memoir that shares the author’s emotional struggles stemming from abuse and unresolved trauma. Written with vulnerability and poetic reflection, Edward’s story highlights God’s faithfulness in helping him overcome deep wounds and reconcile with his past.