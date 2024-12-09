Author Edward Nurge’s New Book “Growing Up Twice: God's Faithfulness to His Reluctant Man” Details the Author’s Journey of Healing, Growth, and Discovering God’s Love
Recent release “Growing Up Twice: God's Faithfulness to His Reluctant Man” from Covenant Books author Edward Nurge is a poignant memoir that shares the author’s emotional struggles stemming from abuse and unresolved trauma. Written with vulnerability and poetic reflection, Edward’s story highlights God’s faithfulness in helping him overcome deep wounds and reconcile with his past.
Twin Falls, ID, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Nurge, a former sports writer who is now an active member at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Jerome, Idaho, has completed his new book, “Growing Up Twice: God's Faithfulness to His Reluctant Man”: a compelling autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey of healing, faith, and the power of God’s love to transform even the most broken of souls.
In “Growing Up Twice,” readers will discover the true story of a man stunted in his maturity due to abuse and life’s problems, who must learn to finally grow up, with God’s help, in his early thirties. There are important lessons learned along the way and different people, including a young boy, who offered assistance so he wouldn’t remain stuck in emotional and relational development.
“This book is about the strange path I took from not being sure I was loved or wanted by anyone but God or even comfortable as a boy, and then growing slowly to become a man of God (sometimes almost against my own will, with horrible setbacks that stunted my growth in the mix),” writes Nurge. “It is, however, not just a memoir because the narrow focus on brokenness and healing is not simply directed to a straightforward narrative but also to how I came back to God constantly as I wrestled in poetry and God’s Word, with everything I felt or experienced to be me or not me.
“It is also not really a self-help book in that I will not give a thorough, step-by-step plan that, if followed, will lead people to health and wholeness. I do pray there will be some help given in the pages to come but also that it will be God who uses what I say to direct anyone in need of healing from the wounds of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, and varying degrees of detachment from either or both parents, through His Word and His presence in the Sacraments and in the people comprising the body of Christ here on earth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edward Nurge’s new book will follow the author as he resolves his differences with his family, learning to move forward emotionally through God’s eternal salvation and healing. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Nurge shares his story in the hope of inspiring others to seek out the Lord in their time of need, and to lean on their faith to overcome whatever traumas that may still affect them from their past.
Readers can purchase “Growing Up Twice: God's Faithfulness to His Reluctant Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
