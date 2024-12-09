Author AB Turenne’s New Book “Coffee Table Quick Tips: Weekly Training Tips for Firehouse Coffee Table Discussions; Commitment – Camaraderie – Caffeine” is Released
Recent release “Coffee Table Quick Tips” from Covenant Books author AB Turenne presents a practical guide for firefighters to enhance their skills and knowledge during downtime at the firehouse. Designed for weekly discussions among crews, each chapter offers valuable training tips that can lead to hands-on applications in the field.
Marlborough, CT, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AB Turenne, a twenty-five-year veteran of the fire service who currently serves as the captain of training and safety with a career department in Middlesex County, Connecticut, has completed his new book, “Coffee Table Quick Tips: Weekly Training Tips for Firehouse Coffee Table Discussions; Commitment – Camaraderie – Caffeine”: an innovative guide that aims to transform the time firefighters spend at the firehouse into valuable learning experiences that enhance both individual and team performance.
As a Certified Level III Fire Service Instructor, author AB Turenne’s training curriculum has proven to be conducive to the operational needs of those he has taught, which in turn has improved the human capital knowledge of many. A graduate of the Master of Public Administration program at Anna Maria College, AB has continued his efforts in training and education by contributing to fire engineering and other reputable resources. Currently, the author resides in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with his wife Renee, who is an elementary school teacher, and their three children: Gianna, Dominic, and Noella.
“In the fire service, the probability of you spending a third of your life inside the confines of the firehouse is high,” writes Turenne. “What you do during that time is what will ultimately make you a better asset on the fireground. Within those walls, there are a plethora of opportunities to take advantage of the downtime to increase your overall human capital knowledge through training.
“Implementing a ‘chapter’ from this book each week around the table while interacting with your crew is a great informal approach to introducing a different trick of the trade that can be pulled from the back of your mind at a later time to help mitigate a call for service and lead to a successful and positive end result.
“While these ‘Coffee Table Quick Tips’ are a simple form of tabletop discussion, each can easily progress into a hands-on approach following the discussion and review of each ‘chapter.’
“It is not just a firehouse; it is a constant classroom full of officers and firefighters with a wealth of knowledge to share. Attend each shift or tour with the mindset of continuously working to become the best version of yourself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, AB Turenne’s new book is an essential resource for firefighters looking to turn their downtime into opportunities for growth, ultimately improving their effectiveness on the job as a team.
Readers can purchase “Coffee Table Quick Tips: Weekly Training Tips for Firehouse Coffee Table Discussions; Commitment – Camaraderie – Caffeine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
