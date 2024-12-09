Author AB Turenne’s New Book “Coffee Table Quick Tips: Weekly Training Tips for Firehouse Coffee Table Discussions; Commitment – Camaraderie – Caffeine” is Released

Recent release “Coffee Table Quick Tips” from Covenant Books author AB Turenne presents a practical guide for firefighters to enhance their skills and knowledge during downtime at the firehouse. Designed for weekly discussions among crews, each chapter offers valuable training tips that can lead to hands-on applications in the field.