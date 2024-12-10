Author Patricia Anne "Patti" Meitzler Davis’s New Book “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus” is a Collection of Letters and Prayers of Healing for Those Who Are Suffering
Recent release “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus” from Covenant Books author Patricia Anne "Patti" Meitzler Davis shares intimate prayers and reflections from the author’s journey with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Offering solace to those facing chronic illness and their caregivers, Davis’s words inspire hope, comfort, and a deepened faith in God’s enduring love and purpose.
New York, NY, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The family of Patricia Anne “Patti” Meitzler Davis, a loving wife, daughter, and friend, is pleased to be honoring her desire to support others through the posthumous publication of “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus: Letters and Prayers to the God of Comfort for All Those Who Are Suffering”. The book is a collection of prayers and heartfelt writings penned during Davis’s decade-long battle with Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome (EDS), offering solace and companionship to those grappling with chronic illness and their caregivers.
Davis’s journey with EDS drew her closer to God, focusing her on the eternal hope and comfort found in her faith. Through her words, she shares not only her struggles but also her unwavering belief in God’s presence and plan, even amidst profound suffering.
"Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus" also extends a compassionate embrace to caregivers, recognizing the challenges they face in supporting their loved ones. Davis’s reflections remind caregivers that their presence and listening ear are invaluable forms of support.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Anne "Patti" Meitzler Davis’s new book is a testament to the author’s lasting memory, as well as her desire to bring comfort to and uplift others facing adversity. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing comfort and a pathway to forging a lasting relationship with God in the face of life’s challenges.
Proceeds from the book sales will benefit Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome research organizations, Frederick Health Hospice, and a scholarship fund through the Community Foundation of Frederick County, honoring Davis’s commitment to supporting others and furthering medical research.
Readers can purchase “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus: Letters and Prayers to the God of Comfort for All Those Who Are Suffering” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
