Author Patricia Anne "Patti" Meitzler Davis’s New Book “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus” is a Collection of Letters and Prayers of Healing for Those Who Are Suffering

Recent release “Rescue Me, Sweet Jesus” from Covenant Books author Patricia Anne "Patti" Meitzler Davis shares intimate prayers and reflections from the author’s journey with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Offering solace to those facing chronic illness and their caregivers, Davis’s words inspire hope, comfort, and a deepened faith in God’s enduring love and purpose.