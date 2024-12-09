Author Dr. Terence M. Dorn’s New Book “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution” Explores the Intersectionality of AI in Today’s Modern World

Recent release “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution” from Page Publishing author Dr. Terence M. Dorn delves into the rapidly evolving landscape of unmanned systems and AI, revealing their transformative impact on warfare, governance, and society, as well as the ethical implications as autonomous technologies in redefining the future of global security.