Author Dr. Terence M. Dorn’s New Book “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution” Explores the Intersectionality of AI in Today’s Modern World
Recent release “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution” from Page Publishing author Dr. Terence M. Dorn delves into the rapidly evolving landscape of unmanned systems and AI, revealing their transformative impact on warfare, governance, and society, as well as the ethical implications as autonomous technologies in redefining the future of global security.
Burke, VA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Terence M. Dorn, a veteran who holds master's degrees in International Relations from Boston University and in National Security Strategy from the National War College, as well as a PhD in Business Administration from Northcentral University, focusing on Homeland Security, has completed his new book “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution”: a groundbreaking exploration into the convergence of unmanned systems and AI and its profound implications for modern warfare and global stability.
Originally born in Ankara, Turkey, author Dr. Terence M. Dorn spent his formative years traveling the world as the son of an Air Force chief master sergeant. He pursued higher education at Bellevue College in Nebraska, earning dual bachelor’s degrees in business administration and sociology before embarking on a distinguished military career. Joining the Army in 1985, Dr. Dorn excelled in the Air Defense branch and served in numerous combat zones over seven deployments. Dr. Dorn's prolific career includes extensive writing on national security and unmanned systems, reflected in his authored works and engagements with prestigious organizations like the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Aviation Administration.
Building upon his previous works, including "Unmanned Systems: Savior or Threat" and "Vulnerabilities of U.S. Critical Infrastructure to Unmanned Systems and Cyber," Dr. Dorn provides a comprehensive update on the capabilities and potential threats posed by unmanned systems enhanced with artificial intelligence.
“The U.S. Congress and military services claim humans will control artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced autonomous weapon systems, yet they are severely mistaken,” writes Dr. Dorn. “The age of autonomous warfare has already arrived, and its incorporation of AI has begun. Our strategic competitors know that AI will digest volumes of information and make decisions far faster than human beings. They have already been unleashed without a human in the loop to authorize engagements against human beings. Our world is embroiled in a technological revolution with unmanned systems and the meteoric rise of more responsive and innovative AI algorithms. These two entities are not in their infancy, for they have emerged and grown immensely in capability, potential, and threat. There is a fierce, modern-day race among countries to conduct research and development to get improved unmanned systems and AI out to military forces, governments, companies, and the general populace. By combining armed and autonomous unmanned systems with AI, we are leap-frogging humanity past science fiction movies towards real-world militarized, AI-enhanced, autonomous unmanned systems and, quite possibly, Skynet.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Terence M. Dorn’s enlightening work serves as a timely and authoritative resource for policymakers, military strategists, technology enthusiasts, and the general public. Drawing upon years of professional experience and personal observations, “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution” invites readers to explore the complexities and implications of a world shaped by unmanned systems and AI.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Unmanned Systems and Artificial Intelligence Revolution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
