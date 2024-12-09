Author Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD’s New Book “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson” Explores History and Identity

Recent release “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson” from Page Publishing author Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD, follows four college students conducting field research in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as they confront challenging perspectives on history and identity while exploring the town’s significance during the Civil War.