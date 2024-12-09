Author Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD’s New Book “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson” Explores History and Identity
Recent release “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson” from Page Publishing author Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD, follows four college students conducting field research in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as they confront challenging perspectives on history and identity while exploring the town’s significance during the Civil War.
Palm Coast, FL, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD, sociology doctoral graduate of New York University, Kinshasa, who has authored several books and numerous articles related to the historical impact of militant nineteenth- and twentieth-century African American migration on world history, has completed his new book “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson”: a compelling narrative that centers around four college students from Upstate New York who visit the Civil War town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where they are forced to challenge their preconceived notions of history, identity, and social justice.
“This novel addresses the experiences and deeply felt personal values of a group of four college students from an Upstate New York state college visiting the historic Civil War town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia,” writes Dr. Kinshasa. “Conducting field research with their college professor and mentor, Dr. Jeremiah Angel Shiloh, will prove to be not only exciting but also challenging for their preset views on a host of issues, both contemporary and historic. For example, though their summer field research project is scheduled to afford them the opportunity to see, walk amid, and examine artifacts from this mid-nineteenth-century Southern American town, clearly the unfolding experience of conducting this research project will be not only interesting but, for some, also personally challenging. They soon realize that for many field researchers, one’s personality may in fact be either a restrictive, challenging, or enhanced advantage when attempting to understand the past or comprehend the possible favorable or unfavorable future.
“However, central to this novel are the students’ thought-provoking discussions and efforts to connect previous notions of the important, strategic role of Harpers Ferry in the American Civil War and the importance of the attack on the town in October 1859 by armed Black and White insurgents under the leadership of antislavery activist John Brown. Of even more significance in this novel is the role the five Black insurgents in this attack and of one in particular who will survive the ordeal. With that in mind, this two-part novel provides the reader with a clearer understanding of the sinews of historical research and the often-tantalizing intrigues it offers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD’s enthralling tale will challenge readers to reflect upon the implications of history, and the importance of understanding the past in order to create a better future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Angel of War” offers a fascinating reading experience that will resonate with anyone interested in the complexities of American history.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This novel addresses the experiences and deeply felt personal values of a group of four college students from an Upstate New York state college visiting the historic Civil War town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia,” writes Dr. Kinshasa. “Conducting field research with their college professor and mentor, Dr. Jeremiah Angel Shiloh, will prove to be not only exciting but also challenging for their preset views on a host of issues, both contemporary and historic. For example, though their summer field research project is scheduled to afford them the opportunity to see, walk amid, and examine artifacts from this mid-nineteenth-century Southern American town, clearly the unfolding experience of conducting this research project will be not only interesting but, for some, also personally challenging. They soon realize that for many field researchers, one’s personality may in fact be either a restrictive, challenging, or enhanced advantage when attempting to understand the past or comprehend the possible favorable or unfavorable future.
“However, central to this novel are the students’ thought-provoking discussions and efforts to connect previous notions of the important, strategic role of Harpers Ferry in the American Civil War and the importance of the attack on the town in October 1859 by armed Black and White insurgents under the leadership of antislavery activist John Brown. Of even more significance in this novel is the role the five Black insurgents in this attack and of one in particular who will survive the ordeal. With that in mind, this two-part novel provides the reader with a clearer understanding of the sinews of historical research and the often-tantalizing intrigues it offers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kwando M. Kinshasa, PhD’s enthralling tale will challenge readers to reflect upon the implications of history, and the importance of understanding the past in order to create a better future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Angel of War” offers a fascinating reading experience that will resonate with anyone interested in the complexities of American history.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Angel of War: Spiritual Recollections of an Insurrectionist, Osborne Perry Anderson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories