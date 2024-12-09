Author Lillian P. Arbour’s New Book “Do You Ever Wonder?” is an Engaging Children’s Book That Encourages Readers Young and Old to Appreciate Nature’s Beauty
Recent release “Do You Ever Wonder? A Book for the Child in Everyone” from Page Publishing author Lillian P. Arbour is an awe-inspiring book that invites readers of all ages to meditate and reflect on the wonder of nature.
Pawcatuck, CT, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lillian P. Arbour, a lifelong resident of Connecticut, has completed her new book “Do You Ever Wonder? A Book for the Child in Everyone”: a captivating book that encourages readers to think about the facets of the natural world and bring themselves closer in mind, soul, and spirit to this everlasting gift.
Author Lillian P. Arbour is a mother of two and grandmother of four. At seventy-four, she has realized that the smallest things in life are not so small after all. Her philosophy is to cherish every moment and every day is a gift.
The book features stunning illustrations by Carolyn McNeil, a muralist whose artwork can be seen in businesses and private homes throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island. She lives in Connecticut with her husband, Andrew, and dog, Maddie. Lillian and Carolyn are cousins.
Published by Page Publishing, Lillian P. Arbour’s remarkable tale allows readers to marvel at the unanswerable questions of nature’s intricacies.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Do You Ever Wonder? A Book for the Child in Everyone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
