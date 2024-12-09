Author Kay Nation’s New Book “Never Too Late for New Love: Adding Zest to Later Life” is a Powerful Memoir Offering Hope for Finding Love and New Beginnings After Loss

Recent release “Never Too Late for New Love: Adding Zest to Later Life” from Page Publishing author Kay Nation tells the true story of how, after the death of her husband of sixty-two years, the author found an unexpected second chance at love. Through sharing her story, Nation hopes to inspire others that love can still happen even for those who have experienced the grief of losing a partner.