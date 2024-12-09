Author Kay Nation’s New Book “Never Too Late for New Love: Adding Zest to Later Life” is a Powerful Memoir Offering Hope for Finding Love and New Beginnings After Loss
Recent release “Never Too Late for New Love: Adding Zest to Later Life” from Page Publishing author Kay Nation tells the true story of how, after the death of her husband of sixty-two years, the author found an unexpected second chance at love. Through sharing her story, Nation hopes to inspire others that love can still happen even for those who have experienced the grief of losing a partner.
Peoria, AZ, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kay Nation, a former teacher and counselor, has completed her new book “Never Too Late for New Love: Adding Zest to Later Life”: a deeply personal account of how the author found love, joy, and unexpected adventure after the death of her husband.
“This is my fourth book to be published, one I hoped would help others who lost a spouse as I did three years ago,” writes Nation. “He left a letter for me saying he would wait for me in heaven, and I was ready to go. God had other plans for me. I was surprised when asked for a date for ‘lunch only’ by a man in my grief class at church. I am eighty-four and expected to live a lonely life with only my cat for company after sixty-two years of a happy marriage. Instead, I found laughter, friendship, and a new adventure. I wrote this to give others hope that new love can teach us even more about ourselves and about loving. I am still learning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kay Nation’s engaging tale is an inspiring account that reveals discovering love in any form can heal the soul, and that life’s lessons never stop for anyone. Weaving together humor and honesty, “Never Too Late for New Love” offers readers a message of encouragement, especially those who may feel that the best days of their lives are behind them, revealing how even in life’s darkest moments, there is always the chance for a new beginning.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Never Too Late for New Love: Adding Zest to Later Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
