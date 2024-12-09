Author Marcella Reid Figueroa’s New Book “Transformed On The Mountain” is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Tension and Fostering Harmony in Church Leadership
Recent release “Transformed On The Mountain: Ministry Leader's Handbook” from Page Publishing author Marcella Reid Figueroa is a practical handbook that provides essential insights for effective leadership, focusing on balancing stable leadership with necessary change and fostering a harmonious and productive church environment.
Springfield Gardens, NY, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marcella Reid Figueroa, who holds a Doctor of Ministry from New Brunswick Theological Seminary, has completed her new book “Transformed On The Mountain: Ministry Leader's Handbook”: a valuable resource that delves into the complexities of tension within church environments and how to successfully minister in order to achieve harmony and peace amongst one’s congregation.
Born in Jamaica Queens, New York, author Marcella Reid Figueroa completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from The City College of New York (now the Colin Powell School of Civic and Global Leadership) and earned a diploma in cooperative education. After twelve years in the workforce, Marcella pursued a Master of Divinity at New Brunswick Theological Seminary, where she was recognized as a Benjamin E. Mays scholar and received multiple awards. She earned her Doctor of Ministry in 2003. Marcella is also a distinguished classically trained dancer and founder of Dance Explosion Dance Studio, where she taught for over twenty-five years, including a cultural exchange tour to Russia. Her dance ministry was supported by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts. She retired from her role as a job opportunity specialist at NYC Department of Social Services and is currently the Chief Academic Officer and Dean of Theological Education at The Rice Institute Seminary/Center for Theological Education.
In “Transformed On The Mountain,” Marcella Reid Figueroa addresses critical questions such as how to balance stable leadership with the need for change, the impact of systemic changes on church relationships, and the role of leaders in managing creative tension dynamics. This handbook provides practical strategies for constructive interventions, aiming to transform negative cycles into opportunities for growth and empowerment within the church.
“When each member of the church discovers his/her own God-given abilities to express love for God through the service of humankind, the result is not unlike a symphony of diverse instruments, chords, and sounds, all making a joyful sound in peaceful coexistence,” writes Dr. Figueroa. “Bad tension creates a stench in God’s nostrils. It is the task of every Christian to embark upon a journey of discovery that ends in a God-given ministry niche or place of service. God calls every Christian to God’s own hands to be broken, melted, molded, filled, and used to the glory of God. Leaders are part of the solution and not part of the problem.
“How does a vibrant and healthy congregation balance the need for stable leadership with the need for change? How do changes within a ministry impact relationship within the church? What effect does systemic change have on the entire church body? What is the role of leadership in church relations? What is a creative tension dynamic? Leaders today must learn constructive interventions that interrupt malevolent cycles of destructive behaviors in order to balance the tension between resistance and acceptance in a way that empowers ministry and inspires growth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcella Reid Figueroa’s enlightening work is designed to be an essential guide for ministry leaders seeking to enhance their leadership skills and cultivate a vibrant and harmonious church environment. Offering valuable insights and actionable advice for addressing and leveraging tension to inspire positive change and growth, “Transformed On The Mountain” is sure to leave a lasting impact on church leaders, helping them to transform negative cycles into opportunities for growth and empowerment within the church.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Transformed On The Mountain: Ministry Leader's Handbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
