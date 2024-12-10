Author David Kimbrough’s New Book “Yielding of the Seed” is a Gripping Novel Set in a World Torn Apart by a Powerful Seed That Could Grant Immortality But at a Price
Recent release “Yielding of the Seed” from Page Publishing author David Kimbrough is a compelling tale that unveils a captivating world where a mysterious tree produces a powerful seed with life-changing consequences. Now, a group must face the unexpected dangers that await them in a world where the seed's dark effects push them to the brink of survival.
Haleyville, AL, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Kimbrough has completed his new book “Yielding of the Seed”: an exhilarating and thought-provoking tale that introduces readers to a mysterious tree that yields a powerful seed with life-altering effects that sends the world into chaos, leaving humans to fend for themselves as the seed warps society’s mind with corruption and greed.
“A mysterious tree yields a strong and powerful seed. A seed that is desired by both humans and animals,” writes Kimbrough. “Raccoons want to consume the seed because of the transforming effects that it has on them. It will give them intelligence and allow them to speak with a human tongue. It will also allow them to walk upright on two legs and enjoy their new four-feet height. Humans desire the seed for the simple reason that it stops their aging process. However, they are unaware of the effect it causes when they leave the proximity of the tree. They will then become a Blood Craver and are controlled by their desire to consume human blood. They are given the gifts of strength and speed along with fangs and claws to help accomplish their desire for human blood.
“David gathers the party together before they start the last part of the trip. He tells them what his grandson has told him about the strange animals. That they have been altered because of this mysterious tree and the yielding of the seed. He tells them that he believes his grandson. That what he witnessed down in Silage is beyond his ability to comprehend. So why can’t there be talking raccoons and possums and bears?
“He tells them to expect the unexpected when they reach the top and not to be surprised by anything they see or hear. That they are fixing to enter a world that has existed long before theirs. To be alert and aware of their surroundings.
“‘This thing they are after is not to be taken lightly. She will kill you, if you give her the chance. We are not here to take her alive, so let’s get this done.’”
Published by Page Publishing, David Kimbrough’s enthralling tale is the first in a planned series and will transport readers as they follow along on David and his party’s journey to survive and try to find a way to put an end to the seed’s far reaching influence. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Yielding of the Seed” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound with every twist and turn, leading to a stunning conclusion that will leave a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Yielding of the Seed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
