Author David Kimbrough’s New Book “Yielding of the Seed” is a Gripping Novel Set in a World Torn Apart by a Powerful Seed That Could Grant Immortality But at a Price

Recent release “Yielding of the Seed” from Page Publishing author David Kimbrough is a compelling tale that unveils a captivating world where a mysterious tree produces a powerful seed with life-changing consequences. Now, a group must face the unexpected dangers that await them in a world where the seed's dark effects push them to the brink of survival.