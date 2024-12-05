Apellix to Showcase Aerial Robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show
The Woodlands, TX, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apellix will be participating in the National Institute for Storage Tank Maintenance (NISTM) 17th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show, taking place December 10–12 in The Woodlands, Texas. The company will showcase its aerial robotics technology designed to assist in the maintenance of aboveground storage tanks and other industrial infrastructures.
On December 11, CEO Robert Dahlstrom will present on Power Wash Drones for Cleaning Aboveground Storage Tanks. This presentation will cover how Apellix’s aerial robotics technology is changing the way industrial cleaning of storage tank envelopes is performed, offering safer, more efficient, and cost-effective solutions.
“Traditional cleaning of aboveground storage tanks is labor-intensive, expensive, and often dangerous,” said Dahlstrom. “Using drones with powerful cleaning systems can significantly reduce these risks. Our drones provide a safer alternative, with enhanced efficiency, less downtime, and more precise results. I look forward to discussing how our technology helps companies streamline their cleaning processes while improving safety and reducing operational costs.”
Key Benefits of Apellix Power Wash Drones:
Safety First: Perform cleaning tasks without requiring workers to access hazardous spaces, eliminating the risks associated with traditional tank cleaning methods.
Increased Efficiency: Cover large surface areas more quickly and thoroughly than manual methods, reducing tank downtime and increasing productivity.
Cost-Effective: Lower labor costs, reduce the need for scaffolding or rope access systems, and minimize downtime—delivering significant savings for operators.
Apellix’s Power Wash Drones are engineered for the demanding task of cleaning large-scale industrial surfaces like aboveground storage tanks. They integrate high-pressure spray systems with the agility and precision of drones, speeding up the cleaning process and improving safety by reducing the need for manual labor.
The NISTM conference brings together professionals from the oil and gas, petrochemical, and energy industries, focusing on best practices, emerging technologies, and regulatory updates in the management and maintenance of aboveground storage tanks. Apellix looks forward to demonstrating how its aerial robotics solutions are transforming the maintenance landscape.
Contact
ApellixContact
Jackie Fernandez
904-647-4511
www.Apellix.com
