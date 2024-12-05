Apellix to Showcase Aerial Robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show

Apellix will showcase its cutting-edge aerial robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show from Dec 10-12 in The Woodlands, TX. CEO Robert Dahlstrom will present on Dec 11 about Power Wash Drones for cleaning aboveground storage tanks, highlighting their safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Apellix’s drones transform maintenance by eliminating hazardous manual labor, reducing costs, and improving productivity.