AB Show 2024 Draws Major Brands, 2,000 Industry Professionals to New Orleans
Madison, WI, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From November 19-22, 2,000 industry professionals, decision-makers and thought leaders gathered to explore the latest trends, products and solutions shaping the future of the athletics, fitness and recreation industries. The show featured comprehensive educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations and an expansive exhibit floor filled with 175 industry leading companies ranging from Matrix and Life Fitness to Hussey Seating Company and Paddock Pool Equipment.
