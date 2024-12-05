"Currency" by L Todd Wood, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Currency" by L Todd Wood. This novel is published by Histria Fiction, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
An Economic Thriller! An incredible story of power, romance, revenge, and international finance spanning three centuries. The issues could not be more timely.
The first volume of a trilogy that captures the reader with a page-turning adventure, while it addresses head-on the most pressing and intense global economic, military and political issues of our very challenging current times. Currency weaves the historical adventures of our U.S. Founding Fathers who built the country’s early economic structure, with current-day hero Connor Murray. Connor unexpectedly finds himself thrust into a world shaped as much by greed, betrayal, and violence as it by heroism, loyalty, love, and the quest for personal peace. Fate forces Murray to navigate events that play out on the world stage. The United States’ current economic weakness collides with its international rival’s very real drive for economic, political, and military influence. This collision produces an intense drama and adventure that is as scary as it is possible amidst the world’s current state of affairs and balance of power.
L. Todd Wood is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has been an aeronautical engineer and an Air Force pilot. In the Air Force, he flew for the 20th Special Operations Squadron which started Desert Storm. For eighteen years he was an international bond trader with expertise in Emerging Markets. He conducted business in over forty countries before embarking on a career in journalism. Todd has a keen understanding of politics and international finance. He is the founder and publisher of CDM, an independent news outlet. He has contributed in the past to One America News, Newsmax TV, Fox Business, NY Post, The Moscow Times, National Review, The Washington Times, Zero Hedge, The Jerusalem Post, and others.
Currency, by L. Todd Wood, 320 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-391-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
