"The Golden Ticket" by Katy Chow, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of "The Golden Ticket" by Katy Chow. This book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
Join young Karthik, a 12-year-old with a leg disability, and his spirited companion Idhaya on a remarkable journey of discovery in The Golden Ticket. A chance visit to an extraordinary art gallery unlocks the doors to a world of unparalleled adventures that stretch the boundaries of their imagination. From traversing the farthest reaches of outer space to diving into the mysterious depths of the oceans, and even navigating the familiar cityscapes through unique modes of transport, this dynamic duo’s explorations know no bounds. Along the way, they forge new friendships and embark on a quest that transcends the physical, leading Karthik to unveil his inner life purpose. As they engage in a series of events with roots extending back millennia, their mission becomes clear: to preserve a crucial part of humanity’s history and wisdom that teeters on the brink of fading into obscurity. Will their journey also unveil the secrets of the mythical lost continent of Kumari Kandam?
Katy Chow, an author from India, specializes in speculative fiction, crafting a variety of literary works, from short stories to novels. With a deep love for reading and a passion for exploring the unknown, her writing reflects a desire to connect with readers across boundaries and barriers, sharing stories that resonate across diverse backgrounds and experiences.
The Golden Ticket by Katy Chow, 138 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-493-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
