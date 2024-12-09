Dr. VAP Persaud, PhD’s Newly Released “How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief” Offers a Compassionate, Faith-Based Approach to Healing from Loss
“How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. VAP Persaud, PhD is a heartfelt exploration of the grieving process through the eyes of a young girl. Drawing on themes of faith, healing, and hope, the book reveals how a personal encounter with Jesus provides comfort and guidance in coping with the loss of a loved one.
Hollis, NY, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief”: an emotionally rich and spiritually uplifting story designed to guide readers through the journey of grief with faith at the center. “How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief” is the creation of published author, Dr. VAP Persaud, PhD, a mental health practitioner who has a specialty in grief counseling for all ages.
Dr. Persaud shares, “This story is about a little girl whose father passes away suddenly, and she is struggling to accept his passing. One evening after prayer time with Grandma, she drifts into sleep and has an encounter with Jesus, who helps her by giving her specific instructions to overcome her grief in a way that is acceptable in His eyes and move on in life while still remembering her deceased father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. VAP Persaud, PhD’s new book offers readers a unique blend of professional insight and Christian faith, providing a roadmap for overcoming grief while maintaining a meaningful connection to lost loved ones. The story serves as both a comforting narrative for children and a helpful resource for parents or caregivers who may be struggling to explain grief to young ones.
Consumers can purchase “How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
