Dr. VAP Persaud, PhD’s Newly Released “How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief” Offers a Compassionate, Faith-Based Approach to Healing from Loss

“How Jesus Helped Me with My Grief” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. VAP Persaud, PhD is a heartfelt exploration of the grieving process through the eyes of a young girl. Drawing on themes of faith, healing, and hope, the book reveals how a personal encounter with Jesus provides comfort and guidance in coping with the loss of a loved one.