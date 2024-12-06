AAEON Pairs High-Performance Computing with an Intel Arc GPU in a Versatile Industrial AI Edge PC
AAEON’s new MXM-ACMA-PUC combines CPU, GPU, and peripheral support to power Smart City, AOI, and edge workstation solutions.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leading provider of industrial and embedded computing solutions, has released the MXM-ACMA-PUC, a new system-level product line incorporating 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processing with an embedded Intel® Arc™ GPU. While this is not the company’s first product to feature a GPU from the new Intel® Arc™ series, it is AAEON’s first product that uses the technology in a readily deployed system-level edge computer.
The MXM-ACMA-PUC can support a range of 13th Generation Intel® Core™ CPUs, up to 35W, with the system’s default processor being the 16 core, 24 thread Intel® Core™ i7-13700TE. For enhanced machine learning and AI workload management, the system contains an integrated MXM-ACMA module, which offers either an embedded Intel® Arc™ A370E or Intel® Arc™ A350E GPU, ideal for boosting compute power for AI workloads.
In terms of interfaces, the MXM-ACMA-PUC is equipped with a total of four LAN ports, three running at 2.5GbE speed and one at 1GbE, alongside two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two COM ports with RS-232/422/485 functionality. One HDMI 2.0 display is provided via the system’s main circuit board, which offers 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz, while the MXM-ACMA-PUC’s embedded GPU grants users four DP++ 1.4 display options at 1920 x 1080.
For expansion options, the MXM-ACMA-PUC leaves users spoiled for choice, with M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and M.2 2280 M-Key slots providing Wi-Fi, 5G, and NVMe storage support, respectively. This, along with its specifications, make it clear that the MXM-ACMA-PUC is targeted towards application areas requiring a combination of high AI performance and energy-efficient operation, such as smart city and AI-assisted automated optical inspection. However, another potential use is as a gateway for industrial workstations. Given the system’s configuration of high-speed interfaces, CPU and GPU performance, and its high-speed NVMe storage support, it holds the distinction of being able to power four edge workstations simultaneously.
For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the MXM-ACMA-PUC product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
