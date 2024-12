AAEON Pairs High-Performance Computing with an Intel Arc GPU in a Versatile Industrial AI Edge PC

Taipei, Taiwan, December 06, 2024 --( PR.com )-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leading provider of industrial and embedded computing solutions, has released the MXM-ACMA-PUC, a new system-level product line incorporating 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processing with an embedded Intel® Arc™ GPU. While this is not the company’s first product to feature a GPU from the new Intel® Arc™ series, it is AAEON’s first product that uses the technology in a readily deployed system-level edge computer.The MXM-ACMA-PUC can support a range of 13th Generation Intel® Core™ CPUs, up to 35W, with the system’s default processor being the 16 core, 24 thread Intel® Core™ i7-13700TE. For enhanced machine learning and AI workload management, the system contains an integrated MXM-ACMA module, which offers either an embedded Intel® Arc™ A370E or Intel® Arc™ A350E GPU, ideal for boosting compute power for AI workloads.In terms of interfaces, the MXM-ACMA-PUC is equipped with a total of four LAN ports, three running at 2.5GbE speed and one at 1GbE, alongside two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two COM ports with RS-232/422/485 functionality. One HDMI 2.0 display is provided via the system’s main circuit board, which offers 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz, while the MXM-ACMA-PUC’s embedded GPU grants users four DP++ 1.4 display options at 1920 x 1080.For expansion options, the MXM-ACMA-PUC leaves users spoiled for choice, with M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and M.2 2280 M-Key slots providing Wi-Fi, 5G, and NVMe storage support, respectively. This, along with its specifications, make it clear that the MXM-ACMA-PUC is targeted towards application areas requiring a combination of high AI performance and energy-efficient operation, such as smart city and AI-assisted automated optical inspection. However, another potential use is as a gateway for industrial workstations. Given the system’s configuration of high-speed interfaces, CPU and GPU performance, and its high-speed NVMe storage support, it holds the distinction of being able to power four edge workstations simultaneously.For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the MXM-ACMA-PUC product page on the AAEON website.About AAEONEstablished in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.