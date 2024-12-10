Author Duane Hoffmeyer’s New Book, "The Campground Killer," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows a Campground Security Guard Who Investigates a Series of Disappearances
Recent release “The Campground Killer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Duane Hoffmeyer is a compelling novel that centers around a security guard at a campground who discovers a young couple has gone missing from their trailer. As he investigates the case after the police show no interest, he soon discovers a gruesome plot that is far more than he bargained for.
Mesa, AZ, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Duane Hoffmeyer, a former school superintendent who later owned and operated a retail store with his wife of fifty-nine years, Candis, has completed his new book, “The Campground Killer”: a riveting story of one man’s investigation into a series of disappearances at a campground, leading to a shocking discovery of something far more sinister than he could possibly imagine.
“When a young couple on a camping trip to Seaside, Oregon, disappears from their travel trailer with no explanation, a criminal justice student who is working at the park as a security guard makes the discovery and reports it to authorities,” writes Hoffmeyer. “When the police don't seem to want to follow up on any leads, he takes it upon himself to find out what happened as he suspects foul play. In his investigations, he sheds light on similar cases from other campgrounds that lead to new information that may put his life at risk.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Duane Hoffmeyer’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page as secrets and shocking twists are slowly revealed. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Campground Killer” promises to leave readers spellbound, leading to a stunning finale they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Campground Killer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
