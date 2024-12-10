Author Duane Hoffmeyer’s New Book, "The Campground Killer," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows a Campground Security Guard Who Investigates a Series of Disappearances

Recent release “The Campground Killer” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Duane Hoffmeyer is a compelling novel that centers around a security guard at a campground who discovers a young couple has gone missing from their trailer. As he investigates the case after the police show no interest, he soon discovers a gruesome plot that is far more than he bargained for.