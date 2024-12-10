Tom Oldoski’s Newly Released “My Long, Strange Journey” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Spirituality
“My Long, Strange Journey: with Jesus, the Bible, the Christian Church, and Spirituality” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Oldoski is a deeply personal and reflective narrative inviting readers to ponder essential spiritual questions and explore their own faith journeys.
Tacoma, WA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Long, Strange Journey: with Jesus, the Bible, the Christian Church, and Spirituality”: a candid and thought-provoking perspective on spirituality and the search for truth. “My Long, Strange Journey: with Jesus, the Bible, the Christian Church, and Spirituality” is the creation of published author, Tom Oldoski, a retiree who currently resides in Tacoma, Washington.
Oldoski shares, “What is truth, especially when it pertains to spirituality? Aren’t we all just living on faith while trying to navigate our soul journeys?
This book is one man’s wrestling with the questions plaguing us all: “Who are we?” “Why are we here?” “Where is God in all of this?” And perhaps, most essentially, “What is God and how should we relate to Him?”
This is a book designed to spur thought and reflection. It, hopefully, will spark loving conversations between friends, in-laws, and outlaws.
No one has a monopoly on the truth; we’re all just seekers with whom God is relating individually.
If you like thought that colors a bit outside the lines, then you might want to try this book on for size and travel a bit outside the box.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Oldoski’s new book encourages readers to embrace curiosity, foster meaningful dialogue, and deepen their understanding of faith and spirituality.
Consumers can purchase “My Long, Strange Journey: with Jesus, the Bible, the Christian Church, and Spirituality” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Long, Strange Journey: with Jesus, the Bible, the Christian Church, and Spirituality”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
