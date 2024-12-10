Thomas O. Perry’s Newly Released “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” is a Heartwarming Collection of Stories

“The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas O. Perry is a delightful collection of stories designed to remind readers of all ages about the true meaning of Christmas. Through whimsical, multicultural tales, Perry explores themes of love, companionship, and purpose, restoring Christ to the center of the holiday season.