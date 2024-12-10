Thomas O. Perry’s Newly Released “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” is a Heartwarming Collection of Stories
“The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas O. Perry is a delightful collection of stories designed to remind readers of all ages about the true meaning of Christmas. Through whimsical, multicultural tales, Perry explores themes of love, companionship, and purpose, restoring Christ to the center of the holiday season.
Califon, NJ, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children”: a series of heartwarming stories that aim to shift the focus of Christmas back to its true meaning “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” is the creation of published author, Thomas O. Perry, a middle school teacher of world cultures for thirty-seven years. He graduated from Bloomfield College and the University of Delaware. He and his wife live in rural New Jersey with their two dogs, two cats, chickens, and Coco the Donkey. Along with writing, he enjoys being an active member of his church, playing the ukulele, gardening, and woodworking.
Perry shares, “Advent and Christmas are my favorite times of the year, with the coming celebration of the birth of Christ. However, the older I get, the more I have come to realize that Christ has been relegated to third or perhaps fourth place behind toys, decorations, and commercialism. I wanted to create a series of stories that might bring the true reason for the season back to its place of importance. These whimsical, multicultural tales evoke the timeless human needs of love, companionship, and purpose in life that are promised in the birth of a baby at Christmas. It is my sincere hope that the messages contained in these stories will help to restore the true meaning of Advent and Christmas for people of all ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas O. Perry’s new book is a thoughtful collection that will resonate with readers who seek to refocus their Christmas celebrations on the gift of Christ and the deeper values of the season.
Consumers can purchase “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Perry shares, “Advent and Christmas are my favorite times of the year, with the coming celebration of the birth of Christ. However, the older I get, the more I have come to realize that Christ has been relegated to third or perhaps fourth place behind toys, decorations, and commercialism. I wanted to create a series of stories that might bring the true reason for the season back to its place of importance. These whimsical, multicultural tales evoke the timeless human needs of love, companionship, and purpose in life that are promised in the birth of a baby at Christmas. It is my sincere hope that the messages contained in these stories will help to restore the true meaning of Advent and Christmas for people of all ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas O. Perry’s new book is a thoughtful collection that will resonate with readers who seek to refocus their Christmas celebrations on the gift of Christ and the deeper values of the season.
Consumers can purchase “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Meaning of Christmas: Advent Stories for Adults and Children”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories