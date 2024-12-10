Josiah Smallwood’s Newly Released “The Tainted Ruins” is an Engaging Fantasy Adventure
“The Tainted Ruins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josiah Smallwood is an exciting continuation of a captivating fantasy series, exploring themes of courage, mystery, and resilience.
De Queen, AR, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Tainted Ruins”, a thrilling follow-up in an immersive fantasy series, drawing readers deeper into a world of intrigue, unexpected alliances, and dangerous discoveries, is the creation of published author, Josiah Smallwood.
Smallwood shares, “After finding the Inglorious River, Uriah, Makkedah, and Cephus are faced with a new set of challenges, including a new pursuer, a suspicious clan leader, and a new landmark known as the Tainted Ruins. Meanwhile, Ring seeks to join the group in pursuit of answers relating to Empress Sabtechai and her past. Can the group reach the ruins in one piece?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josiah Smallwood’s new book captures the heart of a classic fantasy saga while adding fresh elements of suspense and exploration. The Tainted Ruins is perfect for readers who enjoy epic quests, complex characters, and vivid world-building.
Consumers can purchase “The Tainted Ruins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tainted Ruins”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
