George Solano’s Newly Released “Salvador’s Cougar” is a Captivating Historical Romance That Blends Love and Adventure in the Early Days of American Expansion
“Salvador’s Cougar” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Solano is a historical romance set in the time before Colorado and New Mexico became states, weaving love, culture, and history into an unforgettable story.
Ocala, FL, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Salvador’s Cougar”: a fictitious yet richly historical romance that takes readers back to the time of early Spanish and Native American interactions. “Salvador’s Cougar” is the creation of published author, George Solano, the author of the fictitious and hilarious autobiographical story of his early childhood, Boxcar Baby. Solano now brings you another fictitious story of romance and true love, embedded in what daily life must have been like many years ago, prior to the acceptance of Colorado and New Mexico territories becoming states.
Solano shares, “The Native American Indians populated the entire landmass of what would later become the United States of America. When the Spanish arrived, they settled in present-day St. Augustine, Florida, and celebrated the first Thanksgiving on September 8, 1565. The next Spanish settlers out west crossed the Rio Grande near present-day San Elizario, Texas, on April 30, 1598. The expansion of the Spanish continued west with the settlement of present-day Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1600.
This book is written in English with some Spanish and Comanche words. Though fictitious, the pages are filled with historical facts embedded in love stories. It includes the necessary alphabet to learn another language and tries to envision what daily life must have been like for the settlers after they spread north and east from Santa Fe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Solano’s new book provides a rich blend of history, language, and romance, perfect for readers interested in early American history and cultural exploration.
