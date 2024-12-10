Danielle DeGarmo’s Newly Released “Identity Redemption” is a Powerful and Inspirational Journey of Faith and Self-Discovery
“Identity Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle DeGarmo is a compelling narrative of personal struggle, faith, and healing that encourages readers to seek their true identity in God rather than the world.
Oklahoma City, OK, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Identity Redemption”, an inspiring and deeply personal reflection on overcoming life’s challenges and finding true purpose through faith, is the creation of published author, Danielle DeGarmo.
DeGarmo shares, “Have you been told your 20s are for finding yourself? Have you been told that you’re the main character in your life or the author of your own story? Are you really tired of trying to prove a point, prove yourself, and figure it out? Are you caught between strength and shame? Do you know who you are and the purpose for which you were created? I wrote this book to encourage you to get first things first and not out of order, like I did. I told my story in this book of “Identity Redemption” through being lost in a battle with PANS/PANDAS, being suicidal, and enduring some emotional abuse. I pray it encourages you to focus less on finding yourself in this world and more on finding God. I was lost, but now I am found and this is my story. There is a proposal for you in this book, not from me, but from God. He’s waiting for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle DeGarmo’s new book offers a heartfelt message of redemption, encouraging readers to move beyond worldly expectations and discover the true purpose God has in store for them.
Consumers can purchase “Identity Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Identity Redemption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DeGarmo shares, “Have you been told your 20s are for finding yourself? Have you been told that you’re the main character in your life or the author of your own story? Are you really tired of trying to prove a point, prove yourself, and figure it out? Are you caught between strength and shame? Do you know who you are and the purpose for which you were created? I wrote this book to encourage you to get first things first and not out of order, like I did. I told my story in this book of “Identity Redemption” through being lost in a battle with PANS/PANDAS, being suicidal, and enduring some emotional abuse. I pray it encourages you to focus less on finding yourself in this world and more on finding God. I was lost, but now I am found and this is my story. There is a proposal for you in this book, not from me, but from God. He’s waiting for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle DeGarmo’s new book offers a heartfelt message of redemption, encouraging readers to move beyond worldly expectations and discover the true purpose God has in store for them.
Consumers can purchase “Identity Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Identity Redemption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories