Author Stephanie Fisher’s New Book “My Name Is Bill, Not Buddy” is the Powerful Biography of a Man Like No Other, William Chauncey Kolb
Recent release “My Name Is Bill, Not Buddy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Fisher is a biography of a man who was a unique and fascinating individual, not only to his friends and acquaintances but also to his own family.
Pasco, WA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Fisher, a first-time writer, has completed her new book “My Name Is Bill, Not Buddy”: the poignant biography of William Chauncey Kolb, who had a love for adventure and a heart for the arts.
Coming from a childhood grounded in faith, Kolb wanted to seek a life for himself on his terms. He was a very talented young man in the fields of science and the collective arts; there was little that he couldn’t accomplish. Even at a young age, he could hear the call of New York City, and that was his ultimate focus and end goal.
“Bill” was what he wanted to be called. He grew up in the shuffle, living back and forth between Texas and Virginia with a love for acting, painting, pottery, drawing, background installation at the American Museum of Natural History, and medical science. He was the whole package.
Little did he know, the life that awaited him would be filled with heartbreak from all avenues and personal setbacks that would break most people. From not being able to use the name of his choice and being criticized for being himself, he would have to come to terms with how the world wanted him to be.
Author Stephanie Fisher seasoned elementary school teacher and LGBTQ+ ally. She holds a BA in developmental psychology and a BA/MEd in education. She has always dreamed of being a writer. Fisher is from Washington State and is a proud alumnus of Washington State University.
Fisher writes, “Okay, how do I start this off…I am your great-niece, and we never got the chance to meet face-to-face. Well, that is not 100 percent the truth. I am writing letters to express my love and adoration for your life that I was not able to be a part of, and I will try to add a small copy of a picture that means something to me about you. You were taken from us too soon, and this is a way I can feel connected to you. With this letter, I have two favorites that have helped me get started.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Fisher’s stunning book is a tribute to a wonderful man who was not allowed to be his authentic self and is meant to be an aid for anyone in the same predicament.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “My Name Is Bill, Not Buddy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
