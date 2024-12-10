Author Treshawn Wilford’s New Book “Secrets of the Peak” Follows a Rising College Basketball Star Who Finds Himself at the Center of a Murder Mystery

Recent release “Secrets of the Peak” from Newman Springs Publishing author Treshawn Wilford is a thrilling novel that follows Ruben Sullivan, a rising basketball star at his college, who awakens after a night he can’t remember. As he begins to piece together his actions, Ruby finds himself being blackmailed for his actions, with his future now in jeopardy.