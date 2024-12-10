Author Treshawn Wilford’s New Book “Secrets of the Peak” Follows a Rising College Basketball Star Who Finds Himself at the Center of a Murder Mystery
Recent release “Secrets of the Peak” from Newman Springs Publishing author Treshawn Wilford is a thrilling novel that follows Ruben Sullivan, a rising basketball star at his college, who awakens after a night he can’t remember. As he begins to piece together his actions, Ruby finds himself being blackmailed for his actions, with his future now in jeopardy.
Colorado Springs, CO, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Treshawn Wilford, who was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice, has completed his new book “Secrets of the Peak”: a gripping tale of a young college basketball star who discovers he may lose everything after piecing together the events of a wild night he can’t quite remember.
“Ruben Maxwell Sullivan, known to some as Ruby, is the biggest anticipated star the game has seen in decades,” writes Wilford. “Raised by his overbearing mother and misunderstood grandmother, Ruben has become the face of his hometown, Wahinekapu, and will continue his stardom away from home at Kane University.
“New to a lifestyle beyond the supervision of his mother, Mrs. Sullivan, Ruben is faced with difficult experiences that run his high status into the ground and is forced to recreate his image within the social sphere. Finally starting to establish an identity his mother can be proud of, Ruben wakes up from a mysterious night and can’t remember a thing, especially the fresh blood on his uniform. Unfortunately, someone does know.
“Clues about the night haunt Ruben daily as the entity holding the information from that night constantly follows Ruben to make him remember. Struggling to focus day-to-day, Ruben is faced with potential suspension from the biggest game of the year, expulsion from the university, and a murder case. The only bright spot in Ruben’s life is a love interest that couldn’t be more perfect, but love always comes with a price.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Treshawn Wilford’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Ruby’s journey to discover the truth and find out who exactly is blackmailing him at every turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Secrets of the Peak” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leading to a shocking conclusion that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Secrets of the Peak” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Ruben Maxwell Sullivan, known to some as Ruby, is the biggest anticipated star the game has seen in decades,” writes Wilford. “Raised by his overbearing mother and misunderstood grandmother, Ruben has become the face of his hometown, Wahinekapu, and will continue his stardom away from home at Kane University.
“New to a lifestyle beyond the supervision of his mother, Mrs. Sullivan, Ruben is faced with difficult experiences that run his high status into the ground and is forced to recreate his image within the social sphere. Finally starting to establish an identity his mother can be proud of, Ruben wakes up from a mysterious night and can’t remember a thing, especially the fresh blood on his uniform. Unfortunately, someone does know.
“Clues about the night haunt Ruben daily as the entity holding the information from that night constantly follows Ruben to make him remember. Struggling to focus day-to-day, Ruben is faced with potential suspension from the biggest game of the year, expulsion from the university, and a murder case. The only bright spot in Ruben’s life is a love interest that couldn’t be more perfect, but love always comes with a price.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Treshawn Wilford’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Ruby’s journey to discover the truth and find out who exactly is blackmailing him at every turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Secrets of the Peak” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leading to a shocking conclusion that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Secrets of the Peak” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories