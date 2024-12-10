Author Caitlyn Starr’s New Book “Hourglass of Consequences” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows the Phillips Family Through Triumphs and Tragedies
Recent release “Hourglass of Consequences” from Newman Springs Publishing author Caitlyn Starr is a compelling novel that introduces Crystal Lee, Brent, Rose, and Leo and invites readers to experience the intricacies of their dynamic.
New York, NY, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caitlyn Starr has completed her new book “Hourglass of Consequences”: an astonishing novel that follows the tumultuous lives of Crystal Lee and her immediate family.
Author Caitlyn Starr writes, “For twenty-two years, Crystal Lee had driven the same GMC small truck. It got to the point that parts were not available for it. She liked the automatic gearshift, not the column gearshifts on modern makes. Crystal Lake was fearful about vehicles. Her small truck would only reach sixty miles an hour on highways. She made the decision not to drive on highways. Most drivers were going seventy to eighty miles per hour. It was very dangerous for her to be on highways. Therefore, she took alternate routes and side roads.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Caitlyn Starr’s mesmerizing work follows Crystal as she devotes herself as a mother to her two sons.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Hourglass of Consequences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories