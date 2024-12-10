Author Tia De’s New Book “God Is Just but Not Fair” Offers Readers a Powerful Look at the Many Ways in Which God is a Just Presence in Everyone’s Life

Recent release “God Is Just but Not Fair” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tia De is a faith-based discussion exploring the role of God in the lives of His followers, including that of the author. Through sharing personal testimony and Biblical research, Tia delves into the ways in which God tests His children and is always just, but often never considered fair, in His actions.