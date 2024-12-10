Author Tia De’s New Book “God Is Just but Not Fair” Offers Readers a Powerful Look at the Many Ways in Which God is a Just Presence in Everyone’s Life
Recent release “God Is Just but Not Fair” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tia De is a faith-based discussion exploring the role of God in the lives of His followers, including that of the author. Through sharing personal testimony and Biblical research, Tia delves into the ways in which God tests His children and is always just, but often never considered fair, in His actions.
New York, NY, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tia De has completed their new book “God Is Just but Not Fair”: a thought-provoking and engaging look at the ways in which God is constantly testing His children, which often leads people turning to anger instead of understanding God’s true role in their lives.
“God is our Father, and He loves all that He has created,” writes Tia De. “He has given human beings the ordinance of love and to have dominion over the beasts and not become a beast.
“We may not always see Him as being fair to us, but He does everything for our good. He created us for a purpose, and it is important for each person to understand His purpose and not copy the next person nor compete with anybody. You should learn what your gifts are and not hide them nor waste them. You are being tested for eternal placement, and there is no cheating when it comes to passing your test on Earth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tia De’s enlightening tale will help readers to open their hearts and minds to God, helping them to forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father. Expertly paced and candid, “God Is Just but Not Fair” promises to be a vital tool for those seeking answers during life’s most difficult moments.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “God Is Just but Not Fair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“God is our Father, and He loves all that He has created,” writes Tia De. “He has given human beings the ordinance of love and to have dominion over the beasts and not become a beast.
“We may not always see Him as being fair to us, but He does everything for our good. He created us for a purpose, and it is important for each person to understand His purpose and not copy the next person nor compete with anybody. You should learn what your gifts are and not hide them nor waste them. You are being tested for eternal placement, and there is no cheating when it comes to passing your test on Earth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tia De’s enlightening tale will help readers to open their hearts and minds to God, helping them to forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father. Expertly paced and candid, “God Is Just but Not Fair” promises to be a vital tool for those seeking answers during life’s most difficult moments.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “God Is Just but Not Fair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories