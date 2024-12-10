Author Cheryl Williams’s New Book “I Have Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Does Not Have Me” is a Powerful Account of the Author’s Journey Through Surviving Breast Cancer
Recent release “I Have Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Does Not Have Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cheryl Williams is a profound and emotionally stirring memoir that documents the author’s breast cancer journey. From her first diagnosis to her treatments, Cheryl explores how her faith guided her along her path at every step of the way.
Clarksville, TN, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Williams, who holds a master’s degree in organizational management, has completed her new book “I Have Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Does Not Have Me”: a gripping and heartfelt autobiographical account of the author’s battle with breast cancer, revealing how she navigated her journey with courage and faith.
A first-time author, Cheryl Williams is a breast cancer survivor who is often asked to make speaking appearances on the subject. She has also donated a kidney to one of her sorority sisters and is an advocate for living donors. Cherly is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“I Have Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Does Not Have Me” is a motivating, inspirational, and often humorous look at the author’s journey through breast cancer and coming out as a survivor. Williams uses her story to uplift other women on this journey, and her faith inspires readers to place this disease in the only place it belongs––the hands of God.
“I am thankful to God for his healing mercies, but I am also thankful that he is using me to help support other women through their own journeys,” shares Williams. “I still believe that cancer can be cured, but until the powers that be decide to, I will stay on the battlefield, encouraging and supporting other women in whatever way I can.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cheryl Williams’s powerful and unique narrative takes readers on a voyage through the eye of the storm, filled with comedic anecdotes and hilarious sayings that are sure to bring them to tears of joy. Deeply personal and candid, “I Have Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Does Not Have Me” is sure to resonate with anyone whose life has been impacted by this disease, providing comfort and hope to those who are facing their own cancer diagnosis.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Have Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Does Not Have Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
