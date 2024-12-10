Author Rebecca Black’s New Book “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World” Explores Living with Untreated Mental Illness

Recent release “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Black explores the author’s hectic and unstable personal life while living with untreated bipolar disease and how spirituality helped her conquer addictions and mend relationships with those around her.