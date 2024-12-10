Author Rebecca Black’s New Book “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World” Explores Living with Untreated Mental Illness
Recent release “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Black explores the author’s hectic and unstable personal life while living with untreated bipolar disease and how spirituality helped her conquer addictions and mend relationships with those around her.
Metter, GA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Black, a loving mother and grandmother who worked for twenty years as a nutrition and lactation clinician, publishing textbooks and speaking publicly before joining the faculty of Georgia Southern University in 2003, has completed her new book, “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World”: a powerful autobiographical account of the author’s experiences in living with untreated bipolar disorder, narrated through a collection of seventy poems and personal anecdotes that highlight her path towards healing and recovery.
In “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World,” readers will discover how author Rebecca Black navigated a life of addiction and shattered relationships related to her untreated bipolar disease. After finding a path towards healing through spirituality, Rebecca begins to pick up the pieces of her life to repair the damage done and forge a new path forward.
“In this memoir I tell my story of how I came out from under the radar through the process of turning my back on unhealthy behaviors to a much gentler, peaceful way of life,” writes Rebecca. “The first step was to remove myself from toxic environments and seek professional help. I found a support system in my relationship with God. I took ownership of my behavior and was able to quit blaming others, to bear my own consequences with grace, to ask for forgiveness from those I hurt, to forgive myself and those who hurt me, to rethink solutions for stabilizing my mental health disorder, and to consider the power of spirituality in healing.
“My decisive step in healing came when I learned how to control my thought life, driving out the negative. For years I had been exposed to practicing positive thinking, but despite my best efforts, the regrets and guilt I felt over mistakes I had made in my life surfaced into my thought life. It took reading and studying books that explain how to suppress the negative before I successfully conquered my toxic thoughts. This technique of suppressing negative thoughts as opposed to practicing positive thoughts alone was described in the paper ‘Improving mental health by training the suppression of negative thoughts’ (Mamat and Anderson 2023). In chapters 22–23, I expand on these steps I took on my journey to finding balance and happiness in my bipolar world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca Black’s new book will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled with or cared for a loved one with mental illness, whether diagnosed or undiagnosed, showing that there is always hope for those willing to embrace the disease and learn to live with and heal from it. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “In the Red Dress” Rebecca shares her story in the hope of tearing down the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encouraging people to look towards spirituality for healing and growth in times of struggles.
Readers can purchase “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World,” readers will discover how author Rebecca Black navigated a life of addiction and shattered relationships related to her untreated bipolar disease. After finding a path towards healing through spirituality, Rebecca begins to pick up the pieces of her life to repair the damage done and forge a new path forward.
“In this memoir I tell my story of how I came out from under the radar through the process of turning my back on unhealthy behaviors to a much gentler, peaceful way of life,” writes Rebecca. “The first step was to remove myself from toxic environments and seek professional help. I found a support system in my relationship with God. I took ownership of my behavior and was able to quit blaming others, to bear my own consequences with grace, to ask for forgiveness from those I hurt, to forgive myself and those who hurt me, to rethink solutions for stabilizing my mental health disorder, and to consider the power of spirituality in healing.
“My decisive step in healing came when I learned how to control my thought life, driving out the negative. For years I had been exposed to practicing positive thinking, but despite my best efforts, the regrets and guilt I felt over mistakes I had made in my life surfaced into my thought life. It took reading and studying books that explain how to suppress the negative before I successfully conquered my toxic thoughts. This technique of suppressing negative thoughts as opposed to practicing positive thoughts alone was described in the paper ‘Improving mental health by training the suppression of negative thoughts’ (Mamat and Anderson 2023). In chapters 22–23, I expand on these steps I took on my journey to finding balance and happiness in my bipolar world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca Black’s new book will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled with or cared for a loved one with mental illness, whether diagnosed or undiagnosed, showing that there is always hope for those willing to embrace the disease and learn to live with and heal from it. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “In the Red Dress” Rebecca shares her story in the hope of tearing down the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encouraging people to look towards spirituality for healing and growth in times of struggles.
Readers can purchase “In the Red Dress: Addictions, Relationships, and Spirituality in my Bipolar World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories