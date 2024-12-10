Author Isaack Omulo Okoth’s New Book “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa” is a Powerful Call for Accountability and Reform
Recent release “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa” from Covenant Books author Isaack Omulo Okoth delves into the troubling issues of corruption and moral decay within the African clergy. Drawing from scripture and his own moral convictions, Okoth urges the Church to hold its leaders accountable, demanding reform and justice within the ministry.
Everett, WA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Isaack Omulo Okoth, who served for thirty years on the staff of “The Standard”, one of Kenya’s major English daily tabloids, has completed his new book, “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa”: a bold and uncompromising exploration of corruption and spiritual malpractice within the African church, demanding action to repair the damage done by corrupt church leaders.
Author Isaack Omulo Okoth was the winner of the Media Council of Kenya’s 2016 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA), under the Sports Reporting category. He covered major global sports competitions like Olympic Games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio de Janeiro (2016), 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, World Athletics Championships in Athens (1997) and London (2017), New York City Marathon in 2009, 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, among many others. Isaack was also a stringer for Thomson Reuters for many years and worked briefly as a communications consultant for a Kenya government anti-doping agency. In the Anglican Church of Kenya, he served as secretary of Kenya Anglican Men’s Association for the PeHill Parish in the Diocese of Southern Nyanza from 2020 to 2023.
“It’s written in James 3:1 that teachers should voluntarily hold themselves to a higher standard, knowing that they will be judged more strictly,” writes Isaack. “Clergies are like us mortals, who are not perfect, who all sin, and who need prayers. We should desist from passing judgment. Do not judge. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you (Mathew 7). However, the conduct of some clergies are not and cannot be left to the afterlife for God to pass judgment. If they joined the ordained ministry to inspire and prepare God’s people for eternal life, it is incumbent upon them to do so in a manner befitting their holy orders. And if this book will be seen as judging these wayward clergy harshly, with all the embarrassment they are causing the church, the church of our savior and advocate, then this is my mea culpa.
“If I will be accused of spilling the beans outside of the family of Christians by exposing too much of the dirty linen, linen that should be left inside our church closets, then this is my mea maxima culpa. My conscience cannot allow me to close my eyes to the debauchery, opacity, deceit, pride, witchcraft, and black magic that has turned our holy places into the halls of shame that they currently are. As you will find out in the book, the majority of clergy are just fine clerics, working hard under very difficult conditions, but the few rotten apples should not be tolerated as they continue to wreak havoc among the flock simply because we should not judge them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Isaack Omulo Okoth’s new book will challenge readers to address difficult truths and hold their spiritual leaders accountable for their actions. Deeply personal and candid, “Renegade Clergy” is sure to resonate with anyone concerned for the moral standing of the African Church, calling for reform and a true return to faith-driven service.
Readers can purchase “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Isaack Omulo Okoth was the winner of the Media Council of Kenya’s 2016 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA), under the Sports Reporting category. He covered major global sports competitions like Olympic Games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio de Janeiro (2016), 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, World Athletics Championships in Athens (1997) and London (2017), New York City Marathon in 2009, 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, among many others. Isaack was also a stringer for Thomson Reuters for many years and worked briefly as a communications consultant for a Kenya government anti-doping agency. In the Anglican Church of Kenya, he served as secretary of Kenya Anglican Men’s Association for the PeHill Parish in the Diocese of Southern Nyanza from 2020 to 2023.
“It’s written in James 3:1 that teachers should voluntarily hold themselves to a higher standard, knowing that they will be judged more strictly,” writes Isaack. “Clergies are like us mortals, who are not perfect, who all sin, and who need prayers. We should desist from passing judgment. Do not judge. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you (Mathew 7). However, the conduct of some clergies are not and cannot be left to the afterlife for God to pass judgment. If they joined the ordained ministry to inspire and prepare God’s people for eternal life, it is incumbent upon them to do so in a manner befitting their holy orders. And if this book will be seen as judging these wayward clergy harshly, with all the embarrassment they are causing the church, the church of our savior and advocate, then this is my mea culpa.
“If I will be accused of spilling the beans outside of the family of Christians by exposing too much of the dirty linen, linen that should be left inside our church closets, then this is my mea maxima culpa. My conscience cannot allow me to close my eyes to the debauchery, opacity, deceit, pride, witchcraft, and black magic that has turned our holy places into the halls of shame that they currently are. As you will find out in the book, the majority of clergy are just fine clerics, working hard under very difficult conditions, but the few rotten apples should not be tolerated as they continue to wreak havoc among the flock simply because we should not judge them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Isaack Omulo Okoth’s new book will challenge readers to address difficult truths and hold their spiritual leaders accountable for their actions. Deeply personal and candid, “Renegade Clergy” is sure to resonate with anyone concerned for the moral standing of the African Church, calling for reform and a true return to faith-driven service.
Readers can purchase “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories