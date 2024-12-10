Author Isaack Omulo Okoth’s New Book “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa” is a Powerful Call for Accountability and Reform

Recent release “Renegade Clergy: Powerful Forces and Evil Spirits Fighting the Church in Africa” from Covenant Books author Isaack Omulo Okoth delves into the troubling issues of corruption and moral decay within the African clergy. Drawing from scripture and his own moral convictions, Okoth urges the Church to hold its leaders accountable, demanding reform and justice within the ministry.