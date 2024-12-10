Author Michael Sims’s New Book “Traumatized” is a Poignant and Heartfelt Novel That Follows One Young Girl’s Path to Heal from the Shadows of Her Past

Recent release “Traumatized” from Covenant Books author Michael Sims is a powerful novel that follows Adira, a young girl whose life has become marred by her previous traumatic experiences. Desperate to break free from the grip of her trauma, Adira embarks on a courageous journey to find healing and closure in order to move on.