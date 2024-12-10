Author Michael Sims’s New Book “Traumatized” is a Poignant and Heartfelt Novel That Follows One Young Girl’s Path to Heal from the Shadows of Her Past
Recent release “Traumatized” from Covenant Books author Michael Sims is a powerful novel that follows Adira, a young girl whose life has become marred by her previous traumatic experiences. Desperate to break free from the grip of her trauma, Adira embarks on a courageous journey to find healing and closure in order to move on.
Chicago, IL, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Sims, who currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, and has been in the business for more than eighteen years as an entrepreneur, has completed his/her new book, “Traumatized”: a thought-provoking tale of one girl’s journey in navigating her past trauma in order to move forward in her life and find healing.
“In ‘Traumatized,’ become part of the emotional journey of Adira, a young girl whose life is forever changed by several traumatic events,” writes Sims. “Haunted by the shadows of her past, Adira struggles to navigate the complexities of her emotions and relationships as she grapples with the aftermath of her trauma. Through the raw honesty of her narrative, readers will witness Adira’s courageous quest for healing and self-discovery as she learns to confront her pain and reclaim her sense of self.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Sims’s new book is a compelling tale that explores the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of hope. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Traumatized” promises to leave a lasting impact, offering readers who have experienced trauma a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers can purchase “Traumatized” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In ‘Traumatized,’ become part of the emotional journey of Adira, a young girl whose life is forever changed by several traumatic events,” writes Sims. “Haunted by the shadows of her past, Adira struggles to navigate the complexities of her emotions and relationships as she grapples with the aftermath of her trauma. Through the raw honesty of her narrative, readers will witness Adira’s courageous quest for healing and self-discovery as she learns to confront her pain and reclaim her sense of self.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Sims’s new book is a compelling tale that explores the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of hope. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Traumatized” promises to leave a lasting impact, offering readers who have experienced trauma a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers can purchase “Traumatized” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories