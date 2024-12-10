Author Jerry Zucker’s New Book “Make Em’ Laugh” is a Hilarious Collection of Jokes Accumulated Throughout a Lifetime of Laughter
Recent release “Make Em’ Laugh” from Page Publishing author Jerry Zucker is a collection of jokes the author acquired from spending decades in the New York Garment Center and summers in the Catskills and from his own comedic brain.
New York, NY, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Zucker, who is enjoying his retirement in Boynton Beach, Florida, has completed his new book “Make Em’ Laugh”: a humorous work that presents a collection of jokes ninety-one years in the making.
“Some of these jokes were made up by me. Some were stolen. Most are so old you haven’t heard them yet,” writes author Jerry Zucker. “I’m 91 years old and have never performed professionally. However, I have performed for my men’s club and some nursing homes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Zucker’s playful and creative work features illustrations icons that add another layer of humor to the book.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Make Em’ Laugh” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Some of these jokes were made up by me. Some were stolen. Most are so old you haven’t heard them yet,” writes author Jerry Zucker. “I’m 91 years old and have never performed professionally. However, I have performed for my men’s club and some nursing homes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Zucker’s playful and creative work features illustrations icons that add another layer of humor to the book.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Make Em’ Laugh” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories