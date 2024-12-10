Author J.H. DeCann’s New Book “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain” is an Engrossing Fantasy Novel That Highlights the Importance of Living Free
Recent release “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain” from Page Publishing author J.H. DeCann is an immersive fantasy novel that explores the possibilities of a second chance at life.
Groton, CT, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.H. DeCann, who grew up across Upstate New York, has completed his new book “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain”: an enthralling fantasy novel that plunges readers into a world of rowdy dwarves, frightening reptiles, scheming smiths, and treacherous monsters.
Growing up, author J.H. DeCann was enamored by the world that fantasy could bring, from books he and his father would both read to the collection of movies that came out in the early 2000s.
Throughout his life, fantasy and writing have helped bring about the escape he needed during stressful times, especially while serving as an active-duty military corpsman during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a dedicated family man with two beautiful boys and a loving wife, his best friend since high school.
From a late-night discussion with a friend fueled by a need to escape during stressful times, the inspiration for “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain” was born.
DeCann writes, “The thoughts came pouring in one after another. He didn’t even notice the bird that landed next to him while the clouds passed. He could craft random things and become a famous inventor or live a quiet life in the woods, all while exploring and living off the land. If he wanted to, he could just travel, travel the world, and see the beautiful places it held. One after another, the possibilities flew through his mind.”
He continues, “He wasn’t sure if the smile or the tear he shed over such frivolous thoughts came first. He laughed a little knowing that he knew not if anything he thought could come true. The vulture next to him hopped around, eyeing what it would like to eat first. Glancing down at what was left of his body and the uniform he wore, his answer would come soon enough.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.H. DeCann’s extraordinary tale begins with a man whose last desire is to live as he chooses. His dying wish is granted. Reborn as an infant and left on the doorstep of a mountain hermit, the boy now known as Rayner begins his life anew in a world of magic and monsters. Alongside a loyal friend, the two begin small adventures that bring about a wave of change in a quiet valley that will soon be turned upside down as the will to live free begins to ignite.
With insightful guidance from the mountain hermit, with the loving motherly care of the local shopkeeper, the two friends have the whole valley and world to experience together.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Growing up, author J.H. DeCann was enamored by the world that fantasy could bring, from books he and his father would both read to the collection of movies that came out in the early 2000s.
Throughout his life, fantasy and writing have helped bring about the escape he needed during stressful times, especially while serving as an active-duty military corpsman during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a dedicated family man with two beautiful boys and a loving wife, his best friend since high school.
From a late-night discussion with a friend fueled by a need to escape during stressful times, the inspiration for “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain” was born.
DeCann writes, “The thoughts came pouring in one after another. He didn’t even notice the bird that landed next to him while the clouds passed. He could craft random things and become a famous inventor or live a quiet life in the woods, all while exploring and living off the land. If he wanted to, he could just travel, travel the world, and see the beautiful places it held. One after another, the possibilities flew through his mind.”
He continues, “He wasn’t sure if the smile or the tear he shed over such frivolous thoughts came first. He laughed a little knowing that he knew not if anything he thought could come true. The vulture next to him hopped around, eyeing what it would like to eat first. Glancing down at what was left of his body and the uniform he wore, his answer would come soon enough.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.H. DeCann’s extraordinary tale begins with a man whose last desire is to live as he chooses. His dying wish is granted. Reborn as an infant and left on the doorstep of a mountain hermit, the boy now known as Rayner begins his life anew in a world of magic and monsters. Alongside a loyal friend, the two begin small adventures that bring about a wave of change in a quiet valley that will soon be turned upside down as the will to live free begins to ignite.
With insightful guidance from the mountain hermit, with the loving motherly care of the local shopkeeper, the two friends have the whole valley and world to experience together.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “The Deadman Tales - Book One: The Family on the Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories