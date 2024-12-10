Tina Marie Tasso’s New Book “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History” is an Impactful Collection of Photography
Recent release “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History” from Page Publishing photographer Tina Marie Tasso is lovingly presented by her father, Mark Tasso, following her passing in 2022.
Buford, GA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tina Marie Tasso has completed her new book “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History”: a stirring collection of photography that captures the history and utility of barns and homesteads in the West.
Mark Tasso writes, “She loved the color blue, Devil Dogs, Cool Ranch Doritos, popcorn, and just about anything junk food. She loved lobster and littleneck clams. She liked to cook, especially stir-fried dishes. And she made fantastic apple pies and spaghetti sauce. She loved the Boston Red Sox,
and we saw many a game in old Fenway Park! She loved the Patriots and Tom Brady, and she loved the Duke Blue Devils basketball team (I’m afraid that was my doing—Go Duke!) She loved our camp on Round Pond in Lock Mills, Maine, where we spent every summer for thirteen years from the last day of school until school started again in the fall enjoying the boat, skiing, swimming in the lake, and just having fun! She loved road trips, and she and I took many of them together whether it was for an archery tournament or my business, and we just had more fun driving across this great country of ours!”
He continues, “She loved photography and had a great eye for a shot. She would produce a great picture when I wouldn’t even get the camera out. She loved the outdoors, anything outdoors, and combined her love and talent for photography with her love for hiking, camping, and trail maintenance. She was a huge advocate of AMC! She spent countless hours with her friend Sonya photographing and cataloguing all the covered bridges in Georgia and then started on old train stations Together they traversed the state tirelessly. She was a big fan of the National Park System and convinced the powers that be in Georgia to institute a state park passport system modeled after the National Park’s. She loved that big hole in the ground others call the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone Park and wolves, God, how she loved wolves! Actually, truth be known, she loved all animals especially her tortoiseshell Kitty, Penny and they all loved her!”
Published by Page Publishing, Tina Marie Tasso’s impressive collection of photography is presented as a celebration of her love of life and her ability to keenly observe the world around her.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Mark Tasso writes, “She loved the color blue, Devil Dogs, Cool Ranch Doritos, popcorn, and just about anything junk food. She loved lobster and littleneck clams. She liked to cook, especially stir-fried dishes. And she made fantastic apple pies and spaghetti sauce. She loved the Boston Red Sox,
and we saw many a game in old Fenway Park! She loved the Patriots and Tom Brady, and she loved the Duke Blue Devils basketball team (I’m afraid that was my doing—Go Duke!) She loved our camp on Round Pond in Lock Mills, Maine, where we spent every summer for thirteen years from the last day of school until school started again in the fall enjoying the boat, skiing, swimming in the lake, and just having fun! She loved road trips, and she and I took many of them together whether it was for an archery tournament or my business, and we just had more fun driving across this great country of ours!”
He continues, “She loved photography and had a great eye for a shot. She would produce a great picture when I wouldn’t even get the camera out. She loved the outdoors, anything outdoors, and combined her love and talent for photography with her love for hiking, camping, and trail maintenance. She was a huge advocate of AMC! She spent countless hours with her friend Sonya photographing and cataloguing all the covered bridges in Georgia and then started on old train stations Together they traversed the state tirelessly. She was a big fan of the National Park System and convinced the powers that be in Georgia to institute a state park passport system modeled after the National Park’s. She loved that big hole in the ground others call the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone Park and wolves, God, how she loved wolves! Actually, truth be known, she loved all animals especially her tortoiseshell Kitty, Penny and they all loved her!”
Published by Page Publishing, Tina Marie Tasso’s impressive collection of photography is presented as a celebration of her love of life and her ability to keenly observe the world around her.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories