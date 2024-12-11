Author John Cuevas’s New Book “The Origami Foundation: The Gaijin Ghoul” is an Electrifying Spy Novel That Takes Readers Into the Life of Agent Michael Desanto
Recent release “The Origami Foundation: The Gaijin Ghoul” from Page Publishing author John Cuevas is a suspenseful spy novel that follows an agent trying to balance his assignment with his hectic home and love life.
New York, NY, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Cuevas has completed his new book “The Origami Foundation: The Gaijin Ghoul”: a dynamic spy novel that follows Agent DeSanto as he navigates his home life alongside a demanding assignment.
It has been seventeen years since Michael DeSanto was last in Los Angeles, California. Against his will, his agency has requested him to return for an assignment that suits his abilities. In return, he received gifts that were promised to him, a new home and a fancy boarding school for his niece, but nothing great comes without a price. Lurking in the shadows, waiting for him, his one past mistake he avoids has come to give him a not-so-friendly greeting.
Growing up, author John Cuevas was typically discouraged by his father when pursuing passions involving creativity. In 2022, tragedy struck when his family lost their father. At thirty-six years old, Cuevas had to decide if he was going to follow that path he was always on or attempt to finish something he started four years earlier. He decided to stop being afraid of what may be in the future and took his chances at writing. Cuevas has often had delays due to his PTSD, anxiety, and depression accrued during his time in the Army. Cuevas enjoys writing fictional novels rooted in his heritage. Cuevas also loves to visit his parents’ home state of Guanajuato, Mexico.
Cuevas writes, “As head of the Ghouls I find myself again in this feeling of wanting more. My need for greed outweighs any feeling of remorse or burden. The ends justify the means in my book. My child thinks I’m too ambitious. He thinks we have enough. Growing up in Mouroto, I saw my father struggling to provide for a family of three. My mother had to beg my grandparents for money from time to time. It was an embarrassment to her and my grandparents. My father struggled to maintain work after the great tsunami of 1932. He, like many, struggled for pennies to survive life and on top of that, to provide
for families.
Published by Page Publishing, John Cuevas’s intriguing tale invites readers to discover whether Michael can make up for his past mistake while keeping his eyes on his assignment.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Origami Foundation: The Gaijin Ghoul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
It has been seventeen years since Michael DeSanto was last in Los Angeles, California. Against his will, his agency has requested him to return for an assignment that suits his abilities. In return, he received gifts that were promised to him, a new home and a fancy boarding school for his niece, but nothing great comes without a price. Lurking in the shadows, waiting for him, his one past mistake he avoids has come to give him a not-so-friendly greeting.
Growing up, author John Cuevas was typically discouraged by his father when pursuing passions involving creativity. In 2022, tragedy struck when his family lost their father. At thirty-six years old, Cuevas had to decide if he was going to follow that path he was always on or attempt to finish something he started four years earlier. He decided to stop being afraid of what may be in the future and took his chances at writing. Cuevas has often had delays due to his PTSD, anxiety, and depression accrued during his time in the Army. Cuevas enjoys writing fictional novels rooted in his heritage. Cuevas also loves to visit his parents’ home state of Guanajuato, Mexico.
Cuevas writes, “As head of the Ghouls I find myself again in this feeling of wanting more. My need for greed outweighs any feeling of remorse or burden. The ends justify the means in my book. My child thinks I’m too ambitious. He thinks we have enough. Growing up in Mouroto, I saw my father struggling to provide for a family of three. My mother had to beg my grandparents for money from time to time. It was an embarrassment to her and my grandparents. My father struggled to maintain work after the great tsunami of 1932. He, like many, struggled for pennies to survive life and on top of that, to provide
for families.
Published by Page Publishing, John Cuevas’s intriguing tale invites readers to discover whether Michael can make up for his past mistake while keeping his eyes on his assignment.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Origami Foundation: The Gaijin Ghoul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories