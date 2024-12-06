Backline Now Joins Play Back: Recycling Strings, Reducing Waste
Backline Now is participating in Playback and TerraCycle’s initiative to recycle guitar and bass strings, furthering its commitment to sustainability and reducing waste in the music industry.
Kansas City, MO, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Backline Now, Kansas City's premier musical instrument rental company, is excited to announce its participation in Play Back, the world's leading string recycling program powered by TerraCycle. This initiative supports Backline Now’s commitment to sustainability by offering a responsible solution for recycling used guitar and bass strings, which would otherwise end up in landfills.
“As a company that consumes a significant number of guitar and bass strings through our rentals, it’s amazing to have the opportunity to keep these strings out of the landfill,” said Neil Rosenbaum, CEO of Backline Now. “Sustainability is a cornerstone of our business, and participating with the Play Back program ensures that we’re doing our part to reduce waste while continuing to support the music community.”
Through Play Back, used strings collected by Backline Now are recycled into new metal alloys and industrial plastics, giving them a second life and contributing to a more circular economy. The initiative underscores Backline Now’s ongoing commitment to making environmentally conscious decisions while delivering exceptional service to musicians, venues, and events across the Midwest.
About Backline Now
Backline Now, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a premier musical instrument rental business dedicated to supporting entertainment stages, venues, and musical acts throughout the Midwest. With a wide range of high-quality equipment and a commitment to exceptional service, Backline Now ensures that every performance is a success. Whether you're a local band or a touring artist, Backline Now is here to meet all your musical needs and keep the show rocking.
For more information on Backline Now’s involvement in Play Back, https://backlinenow.com/commitments-for-good.
“As a company that consumes a significant number of guitar and bass strings through our rentals, it’s amazing to have the opportunity to keep these strings out of the landfill,” said Neil Rosenbaum, CEO of Backline Now. “Sustainability is a cornerstone of our business, and participating with the Play Back program ensures that we’re doing our part to reduce waste while continuing to support the music community.”
Through Play Back, used strings collected by Backline Now are recycled into new metal alloys and industrial plastics, giving them a second life and contributing to a more circular economy. The initiative underscores Backline Now’s ongoing commitment to making environmentally conscious decisions while delivering exceptional service to musicians, venues, and events across the Midwest.
About Backline Now
Backline Now, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a premier musical instrument rental business dedicated to supporting entertainment stages, venues, and musical acts throughout the Midwest. With a wide range of high-quality equipment and a commitment to exceptional service, Backline Now ensures that every performance is a success. Whether you're a local band or a touring artist, Backline Now is here to meet all your musical needs and keep the show rocking.
For more information on Backline Now’s involvement in Play Back, https://backlinenow.com/commitments-for-good.
Contact
Backline NowContact
Neil Rosenbaum
+1 816-514-2777
www.backlinenow.com
Neil Rosenbaum
+1 816-514-2777
www.backlinenow.com
Categories