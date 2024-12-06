Coral Bay Recovery Adds Francesca Corbi to Clinical Team
Lighthouse Point, FL, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Coral Bay Recovery has added Francesca Corbi as a Primary Therapist to the clinical team. She will facilitate substance use disorder treatment groups as well as meeting with clients on an individual basis as part of the treatment program. Francesca has worked in various roles, including case manager, admissions counselor, and discharge coordinator at several well-known treatment facilities including FHE Health, Lifeskills South Florida, Destination Hope, and Sunlight Recovery.
Says Coral Bay CEO and Clinical Director, Mark Jacobson, "We're very excited about the addition of Francesca to our clinical team. She brings a wonderful enthusiasm and fresh perspective to the process. She's very client-centered and is truly a warm, caring person. Everyone who meets her loves her, and the clients are already clicking with her. We look forward to her contributions to the Company for many years."
Francesca has a Master's of Social Work degree from Florida Atlantic University and is a Registered Mental Health Counselor Intern.
