Econnex is on the Mission to #GiftAGrin by Offering a Gift Card on Switching Energy Plans

Econnex is excited to announce that it is on a mission to #GiftAGrin to those facing the brunt of high energy expenses this festive season. Starting Dec 1, 2024, it is helping consumers switch to better energy plans from its panel of retailers. This initiative aims to make a meaningful difference by spreading smiles and easing financial stress.