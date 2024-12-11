Bette Mulley’s Newly Released "Scampy Meets Santa" is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale of Kindness and Friendship
“Scampy Meets Santa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bette Mulley is a charming children's story that emphasizes the importance of kindness, forgiveness, and the true spirit of Christmas through the adventures of a young white squirrel.
San Angelo, TX, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Scampy Meets Santa”: a delightful and meaningful children’s picture book that explores the value of kindness over revenge. “Scampy Meets Santa” is the creation of published author, Bette Mulley, a 90-year-old woman with dyslexia who is most proud of being the mother of four wonderful adults, three grandchildren, and two Greats. Combined with her work as a social activist, this has filled her life with joy. As a member of the Tarrant County Area Storytellers (TAGS) in Texas and later the Green Valley Teller of Tales, the Shoestring Reader’s Theater, and Tucson, Arizona’s Odyssey group’s life stories, she has honed her craft before audiences in libraries, retirement centers, schools, churches, and public concerts. After becoming a member of the NBSI (Network Biblical Storytelling International), she told the scripture during worship and other church events.
Mulley shares, “Scampy is a delightful children’s picture book about a young white squirrel who learns that choosing kindness over revenge brings a new understanding of Christmas, resulting in a new friend and a visit from Santa.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bette Mulley’s first children’s book offers young readers a heartwarming lesson about friendship, forgiveness, and the magic of the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “Scampy Meets Santa” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scampy Meets Santa,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mulley shares, “Scampy is a delightful children’s picture book about a young white squirrel who learns that choosing kindness over revenge brings a new understanding of Christmas, resulting in a new friend and a visit from Santa.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bette Mulley’s first children’s book offers young readers a heartwarming lesson about friendship, forgiveness, and the magic of the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “Scampy Meets Santa” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scampy Meets Santa,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories