Lindsey Howell’s Newly Released "The Three Wells" is a Captivating Allegory of Truth and Transformation

Red Bank, TN, December 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “The Three Wells”: a thought-provoking exploration of a seemingly idyllic society. “The Three Wells” is the creation of published author, Lindsey Howell, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Texas. Lindsey is a former USA Gymnastics national team member. She graduated from William Jewell College with a bachelor’s degree in political science and completed a master’s in theological studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.Howell shares, “A perfect village is nestled between two mountain peaks, with beautiful views and bountiful harvests. Every need is met; however, every villager must pay the price for living in such a pristine world. This village has a dark secret, one with fatal consequences. Everything would soon change when a strange man visited their town…with his message of Truth, he would change their world forever!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsey Howell’s new book offers readers a deeply symbolic story about the dangers of perfectionism, hidden corruption, and the redemptive power of truth.Consumers can purchase “The Three Wells” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Three Wells,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.