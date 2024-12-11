Lindsey Howell’s Newly Released "The Three Wells" is a Captivating Allegory of Truth and Transformation
“The Three Wells” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lindsey Howell is a compelling allegorical tale that explores the balance between perfection and hidden darkness. Through a mysterious visitor, the story reveals a powerful message about truth, sacrifice, and the need for transformation.
Red Bank, TN, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Three Wells”: a thought-provoking exploration of a seemingly idyllic society. “The Three Wells” is the creation of published author, Lindsey Howell, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Texas. Lindsey is a former USA Gymnastics national team member. She graduated from William Jewell College with a bachelor’s degree in political science and completed a master’s in theological studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.
Howell shares, “A perfect village is nestled between two mountain peaks, with beautiful views and bountiful harvests. Every need is met; however, every villager must pay the price for living in such a pristine world. This village has a dark secret, one with fatal consequences. Everything would soon change when a strange man visited their town…with his message of Truth, he would change their world forever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsey Howell’s new book offers readers a deeply symbolic story about the dangers of perfectionism, hidden corruption, and the redemptive power of truth.
Consumers can purchase “The Three Wells” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Three Wells,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
