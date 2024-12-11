Byron Whisler’s Newly Released "Stayin Alive in Later Life" is an Insightful and Empowering Guide to Thriving in Retirement
“Stayin Alive in Later Life: Change Management: Navigating the Pitfalls Maximizing the Opportunities Plus, income that you cannot outlive... Living Your Best Life After Retirement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Byron Whisler is an informative and strategic exploration of how to embrace later life with purpose, resilience, and financial security.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stayin Alive in Later Life: Change Management: Navigating the Pitfalls Maximizing the Opportunities Plus, income that you cannot outlive... Living Your Best Life After Retirement,” a practical roadmap for making the most of one’s retirement years, is the creation of published author, Byron Whisler.
Whisler shares, “Retirement is now a season of life. Longer life expectancies are changing everything. The USA 2018 Census reports that by 2030, one out of five Americans will be over sixty-five. They will outnumber the kids in our country and will have possible life expectancies stretching out another forty years. This report was evidenced by the Sonoma Bank report in 2017 that 50 percent of the US wineries might be sold in the next five years because the owners want to retire. A quiet revolution has gone on. We are turning into a later-life country, with little preparation for the growing older experience.
"This book introduces a strategic planning approach designed to help senior adults better cope with changes in employment, health, and family issues, and ultimately score high scores on life fulfillment and satisfaction tests!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Byron Whisler’s new book is an essential resource for retirees or those approaching retirement, offering actionable insights for navigating change, maximizing opportunities, and ensuring a financially stable, fulfilling later life.
Consumers can purchase “Stayin Alive in Later Life: Change Management: Navigating the Pitfalls Maximizing the Opportunities Plus, income that you cannot outlive... Living Your Best Life After Retirement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stayin Alive in Later Life: Change Management: Navigating the Pitfalls Maximizing the Opportunities Plus, income that you cannot outlive... Living Your Best Life After Retirement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
