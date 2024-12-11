Vickie L. Keener’s Newly Released "The Greatest Deal" is an Uplifting Story for Children About Faith and Salvation
“The Greatest Deal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vickie L. Keener is an inspiring children’s book that explores Christian faith and salvation, offering young readers a relatable journey toward understanding God’s love and grace.
Elizabeth, WV, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Greatest Deal”: an imaginative and heartwarming exploration of Christian teachings, designed to introduce children to the foundational truths of the Christian faith. “The Greatest Deal” is the creation of published author, Vickie L. Keener, who lives in rural West Virginia and enjoys the country life with her husband Clair and their pets. She is blessed to have three grown children—Jessie, Jennifer, and Ty—who live nearby along with their families, which include nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren! In addition to hiking, quilting, and cooking, Mrs. Keener also works part-time at the local primary school as an interventionist and substitute teacher. She is also a Sunday school teacher and an AWANA leader at her local church. So working with kids and writing stories for children are definitely on her list of favorite things, her most favorite of all being sharing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Keener shares, “From the author of The Greatest Rescue comes a new book, The Greatest Deal, the second in a projected series of children’s books that explains salvation and the Christian faith to young ones. The Greatest Deal illustrates for children, in a contemporary setting, the gracious words God has given us in Isaiah 1:18: “‘Come now, let us reason together,’ says the Lord, ‘though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be white as snow’” (NKJV).
"In a special and imaginary place called Truthtown, a young boy named Benj discovers two vital truths of the Christian faith. First, our sins, small or great, separate us from our holy and just Creator; and second, in His love for His creation, God has made a way to bridge that separation and bring us to Him—if we will only come to Him and believe in what Jesus accomplished on the cross of Calvary over two thousand years ago.
"The events in the life of Benj and his family that bring him to realize his need of a Savior are fantastical yet, in other ways, common to all of us, especially in childhood. Any child will have no difficulty in relating to Benj’s story and his journey to the Savior and faith.
"As in The Greatest Rescue, the goal of helping the children in our lives comprehend the goodness and love of our Lord and Savior and the salvation He has provided to all, is presented in a kid-friendly way in The Greatest Deal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vickie L. Keener’s new book is a thoughtful resource for parents and educators looking to nurture young hearts in faith and the understanding of salvation.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Deal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Deal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Keener shares, “From the author of The Greatest Rescue comes a new book, The Greatest Deal, the second in a projected series of children’s books that explains salvation and the Christian faith to young ones. The Greatest Deal illustrates for children, in a contemporary setting, the gracious words God has given us in Isaiah 1:18: “‘Come now, let us reason together,’ says the Lord, ‘though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be white as snow’” (NKJV).
"In a special and imaginary place called Truthtown, a young boy named Benj discovers two vital truths of the Christian faith. First, our sins, small or great, separate us from our holy and just Creator; and second, in His love for His creation, God has made a way to bridge that separation and bring us to Him—if we will only come to Him and believe in what Jesus accomplished on the cross of Calvary over two thousand years ago.
"The events in the life of Benj and his family that bring him to realize his need of a Savior are fantastical yet, in other ways, common to all of us, especially in childhood. Any child will have no difficulty in relating to Benj’s story and his journey to the Savior and faith.
"As in The Greatest Rescue, the goal of helping the children in our lives comprehend the goodness and love of our Lord and Savior and the salvation He has provided to all, is presented in a kid-friendly way in The Greatest Deal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vickie L. Keener’s new book is a thoughtful resource for parents and educators looking to nurture young hearts in faith and the understanding of salvation.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Deal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Deal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories