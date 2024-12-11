Odessa Rollins-Trice’s Newly Released "Overcoming Your Fears Daily: Devotional" is a Transformative and Empowering Spiritual Guide
“Overcoming Your Fears Daily: Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Odessa Rollins-Trice is a powerful devotional that encourages readers to confront and conquer their fears through faith, prayer, and trust in God’s promises.
Wimauma, FL, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Overcoming Your Fears Daily: Devotional”: an uplifting and empowering guide designed to help readers overcome fear and anxiety through daily spiritual reflections. “Overcoming Your Fears Daily: Devotional” is the creation of published author, Odessa Rollins-Trice, a dedicated mother and proud Floridian who attended DeVry University where she received her master’s degree in public relations. She is currently married to Apostolic Bishop Raymond Trice Sr., where they both pastor at Kingdom Discipleship Ministry International in Palmetto, Florida.
Rollins-Trice shares, “I’ve always had a fear of flying, but one of the things on my bucket list was to one day visit another country like Israel. But I knew that unless I could conquer my fears of flying that would never be possible.
"Fear is a common emotion that we often feel. We deal with fear in so many ways, and during those days, we feel unsettled, worried, and anxious. The solution to this emotion is to see God through trusting His words and promises. I hope this daily devotion help you as it did me to conquer that monster of fear that keeps you bound, stagnant, and paralyzed. If we allow fear to dominate our minds, there will be many things that we never accomplish. God desires for His children to be free. May God grant you the courage each day to move forward in faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Odessa Rollins-Trice’s new book offers a spiritual roadmap to help readers confront their fears, grounded in daily devotionals that promote courage, faith, and inner peace.
Consumers can purchase “Overcoming Your Fears Daily: Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Overcoming Your Fears Daily: Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
