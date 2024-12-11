Author Bobby Barnes’s New Book, “The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II,” is a Thrilling Fantasy Epic That Continues the Adventures of Arkan and His Rangers
Recent release “The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bobby Barnes is a gripping sequel that plunges readers back into the tumultuous world of Arkan and his brave rangers. Having saved the town of Perrysburg and gained new allies, Arkan now faces an even greater threat as his fight for survival intensifies.
Dayton, OH, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Barnes, who is currently living in Dayton, Ohio and is married with three living children and four grandchildren, has completed his new book, “The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II”: a riveting tale that follows the courageous Arkan and his band of rangers as they continue their adventures and battle dark forces threatening their world, including a new, looming peril.
“Arkan and his rangers have saved the town of Perrysburg, and he has gained additional rangers to his cause,” writes Barnes. “But now lurking to the south is an even bigger danger. An orc chieftain named Snog is in cahoots with the demigod Tenobs and a troll named Skrunk. They are gathering an army, and one of their biggest goals is to take out Arkan and anyone trying to help him. Arkan and his rangers are severely outnumbered, and their only hope is for additional aid, but only the gods know if any help is coming.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bobby Barnes’s spellbinding tale promises readers an action-packed narrative filled with unforgettable characters and intricate world-building, making "The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II" a must-read for fans of fantasy literature and anyone looking to embark on a thrilling journey of adventure and heroism.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Ranger and the Dustdog Orcs: Volume II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories