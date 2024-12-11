Author Nancy Kleso Szabo’s New Book, "Alexis," is a Stirring Tale of One Woman’s Escape to Freedom After Years of Sexual Abuse and Emotional Manipulation

Recent release “Alexis” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Nancy Kleso Szabo is a compelling novel that follows Alexis, a young woman who allows herself to be assaulted in order to protect her own son. But after his passing, soon Alexis realizes she can finally be free if she can find a way to escape and hide from her abuser for good.