Author Nancy Kleso Szabo’s New Book, "Alexis," is a Stirring Tale of One Woman’s Escape to Freedom After Years of Sexual Abuse and Emotional Manipulation
Recent release “Alexis” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Nancy Kleso Szabo is a compelling novel that follows Alexis, a young woman who allows herself to be assaulted in order to protect her own son. But after his passing, soon Alexis realizes she can finally be free if she can find a way to escape and hide from her abuser for good.
Wellsboro, PA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Kleso Szabo, who loves dogs, horses and horseback riding, cryptozoology, UFOs, and the paranormal, has completed her new book, “Alexis”: a powerful story of one woman’s fight for survival after enduring years of abuse and manipulation in order to protect her son.
“Matt had been sexually abusing Alexis for fourteen years. It started after their son, Jimmy, had been born,” writes Szabo. “Just after he turned fourteen, Jimmy was killed in a drive-by shooting. Alexis was devastated. She missed her baby. She was heartbroken. It was a horrible way for it to happen, but it became her way out. Now all her fantasies of how to leave Matt could be realized.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Nancy Kleso Szabo’s riveting tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Alexis’s struggle for freedom and agency. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Alexis” is sure to have a lasting impact long after the final page, serving as a chilling reminder of the monsters that walk amongst society.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Alexis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
