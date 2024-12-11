Brittney Nicole Boyd’s New Book, "Buried Alive," is a Poignant Story Exploring the Chaotic Lives of Four Individuals Whose Paths Have Begun to Spiral Out of Control
Norfolk, VA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brittney Nicole Boyd has completed her most recent book, “Buried Alive”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around four individuals, Roman, Denver, Oscar, and Tammy, who find their lives slowly beginning to fall apart. Faced with twists and challenges they’ll need to navigate, all four will find themselves either destined to succeed or become buried alive by their life’s problems.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, author Brittney Nicole Boyd holds a BA in English literature and film and video studies from Old Dominion University, as well as an MA in communication with an emphasis in public relations/graphic marketing and cross-cultural communication from Liberty University. Currently, the author works as public relations coordinator for a nonprofit organization and is an adjunct communications professor.
“The sequel of ‘Suspended License’ meets Roman and Denver again as they navigate through married life with children,” writes Boyd. “After winning an internationally televised cooking show, Roman's career as a chef reached new heights, yet his sobriety and marriage start to suffer. Struggling to find balance as a woman, wife, mother, and daughter, Denver has to discover herself and learn to set boundaries with her problematic mother whose health is failing. Additionally, the couple has to navigate life as step-parents and understand the consequences of having biological family secrets.
“After the death of his sister, Oscar is forced to face his demons, reconcile his childhood, and reunite with himself. Turning to his children, Oscar discovers himself and learns the meaning of family. After her Parisian romance ended abruptly, Tammy desperately works to salvage her declining career by joining a drama-filled reality television show while deceiving and manipulating her children. Will Roman and Denver survive what life has thrown at them, or will they allow their problems to bury them alive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brittney Nicole Boyd ’s book is a fascinating character-study that promises to transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow each of the four main characters and the choices they make. Expertly paced and engaging, “Buried Alive” is a spellbinding experience that readers won’t want to put down from start to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Buried Alive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
